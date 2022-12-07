Deion Sanders rumored to be hiring Former NFL HC as Colorado's new defensive coordinator

New Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders is officially making moves. The former Atlanta Falcons and Dallas Cowboys star was unveiled as Colorado's new head coach earlier in the week.

The move has had mixed reviews, with some saying Sanders should have stayed at Jackson State. Others were happy for "Prime" as he picked up a coaching job that is a big step up in his coaching career.

Sanders has brought some of his players with him to Colorado from Jackson State and could be bringing a former NFL head coach with him. Former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer is rumored to be potentially joining Colorado as a defensive coordinator.

Zimmer was with Sanders at Jackson State as an advisor.

Deion Sanders led Jackson State to an undefeated 12-0 record this season and won the SWAC East and the SWAC Championship, defeating Southern U 43-23. Next up, they will play in the Cricket Celebration Bowl against North Carolina Central.

Is Mike Zimmer a good choice to join Deion Sanders at Colorado?

Known as a superb defensive mind, Zimmer was the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings for eight years. During that time, he had a 72-56-1 record and only had two losing seasons (2020 and 2021). He also coached the Vikings in five playoff games, winning two and losing three.

Prior to being given the head coaching role, Zimmer was a defensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys from 2000 to 2007. He then had a year-long stop with the Atlanta Falcons as a defensive coordinator before holding the same title with the Cincinnati Bengals for six years.

With Zimmer reportedly set to ply his trade in college football, we could see the best of the defensive mastermind. Great things could happen at Colorado with Zimmer and Deion Sanders at the helm.

The Buffaloes had a poor season in the PAC-12, winning just one game and finishing the season with a 1-11 record. So "Prime" will have his work cut out to turn the program around, but with Zimmer potentially joining him, one suspects it won't take too long.

