"No slides, no armpits exposed, no wifebeaters" - Deion Sanders lays down strict laws for players at JSU

Deion Sanders was known as one of the best-dressed players in the NFL in his career, but as the head football coach at Jackson State University, the standard is higher.

Before the start of the first day on campus, Sanders spoke to his players about the standard of conduct and the style of dress he expects from them, saying:

“School, we got school today, right? So, I want you to listen to me clearly and succinctly. No slides (sandals). No slides. No armpits exposed. No wifebeaters (tank-top shirts). Sit in the front of the classroom and be the perfect gentleman because when it comes down to it, and you need help, that professor is going to recall your character and who you’ve been consistently in that class.”

Sanders also reminded his players to shower prior to class and to stay on their best behavior in the classroom:

"Now, make sure you shower before you go to class. I don’t want to get a report that you was in some bull-junk in our apparel, representing us. Kids in the back of class making noise, he’s free-styling to the whole class while I was trying to teach it with a Jackson State football shirt on.”

The former Atlanta Falcons and Dallas Cowboys star warned of the consequences if any of his players broke his rules:

“Not going to happen. When it gets back to me, it’s going to get back to your (position) coaches first, and then it’s going to get back to me. When it gets back to me, it’s going to be a problem.”

Under the eight-time Pro Bowl defensive back, Jackson State is turning around its football program in a short amount of time.

Jackson State under Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders has led Jackson State to great success

Deion Sanders was hired by the program as head coach in September 2020, going undefeated in conference play at 8-0 in his first season. Jackson State won the SWAC (Southwestern Athletic Conference) for the first time in nearly a decade. Overall, he had an 11-2 record in 2021. It was the school’s first winning season since 2013.

Entering the 2022 season, Jackson State is ranked 17th in the FCS (Football Championship Subdivision) coaches' poll as they look to capitalize on last year’s success. For Sanders, his team will play up to the standards set both on and off the field.

