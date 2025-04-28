  • home icon
  Julian Lewis' emotional moment with young Colorado fans leaves Buffaloes QB saying "aww"

Julian Lewis' emotional moment with young Colorado fans leaves Buffaloes QB saying "aww"

By Cabral Opiyo
Modified Apr 28, 2025 18:00 GMT
Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis
Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis (image credits: IMAGN)

Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis made his Buffaloes debut during the Black and Gold spring game on April 19 in his bid to be Shedeur Sanders' heir in Boulder. Both Lewis and Kaidon Salter took snaps.

In a clip posted on his YouTube channel on Sunday, the prospective QB1 showed how he was mobbed by fans at Folsom Field as he signed autographs and took pictures with them before the game.

"This is good that the kids like football," Lewis said (03:00).

He also shared an emotional moment with a young fan, whom he fist-bumped, prompting a heartwarming reaction from Lewis.

"Aww," Lewis said.
Lewis went 10 of 18 for 63 yards with one touchdown.

Coach Prime defends Julian Lewis to reporter

After Colorado's spring game, a reporter asked Colorado coach Deion Sanders whether Julian Lewis would redshirt his freshman year due to the presence of the more experienced Kaidon Salter. Coach Prime did not like the question and berated the student reporter.

“Who you, who you, who did you hear say that?" Sanders said. "Who? Who? Who?” Sanders asked. “Who is Nick Evans? Who? Who? Self-explanatory. Nobody said that, man. Nobody said that. That, that’s not our plan. That’s not his plan, but, if it happens, it happens. If he sustains an injury that puts him in that situation? But you never know.
"I mean, the guy could, could be a two, or he could be a one. I don’t think we’re going to put him in a box like that. We’re not doing that. You got to know, young fella. When you come here with something, I’m going to call you out on it now so be prepared next time, alright. Like, I don’t know who that is.”
Salter has the edge on Lewis in terms of experience, having played for three years for the Liberty Flames, tallying 1,886 passing yards with 15 touchdowns and six interceptions, while adding 587 rushing yards and seven scores last season.

During his news conference, Coach Prime discussed the quarterback battle between Lewis and Salter.

"They're getting better and better," Sanders said on April 19. "They're starting to understand the system. It's tougher on (offensive coordinator) Pat (Shurmur) and our offensive coaches because you have two different types of quarterbacks. You're pretty much calling in two different offenses. When this guy's in, you call it this way. When this guy's in, you called it that way."

Lewis will have big shoes to fill should he be chosen as Shedeur Sanders' replacement by Coach Prime. However, he first has to win the battle against the more experienced Salter.

Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.

As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.

Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.

UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.

In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
