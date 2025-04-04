Julian Lewis makes stance clear on why he decommitted from USC to play for Deion Sanders & Colorado

Julian Lewis was the No. 10 quarterback in the Class of 2024 and had interest from several schools.
Lewis, a four-star quarterback, according to 247Sports, originally committed to USC. However, he decommitted in November, and just a week later, committed to Colorado.
He appears to have the upper hand to start at QB for the Buffaloes. Ahead of the 2025 college football season, Lewis opened up on the main reason why he decided to attend Colorado and play for Deion Sanders.
"I mean at the end of the day, I feel like I had to make the best decision for me, like just in terms of culture and family and where I felt comfortable," Lewis said on Thursday (01:26), via 'The Pivot Podcast.' "Being 17 and going to college, it was stressful. Just trying to get all the classes and all that stuff done. I felt like Prime and the whole staff at Colorado really helped me through that. I had to do what I had to do."
Lewis felt comfortable in Colorado and he believes that going to school early and being part of the team for the bowl game will help him as a freshman in 2025.
Julian Lewis eager for quarterback battle at Colorado
Julian Lewis will be in a QB battle with Kaidon Salter, a transfer from Liberty, for the starting job.
They will have a battle in spring and fall practices, and the four-star recruit is excited to be part of a competition as he believes it will bring the best out of him.
“Honestly, I think looking at it, it was the building process of the organization, the program just trying to build up from Coach Prime getting here to them building their record and doing all the stuff they’ve done," Lewis said on March 15, via SI. "It was hard to pass up the opportunity to come here under (Coach) Prime.”
Lewis threw for 3,798 yards, 48 touchdowns and seven interceptions in his high school senior season. He and Colorado will open their 2025 college football season at home on Aug. 29 against Georgia Tech.
