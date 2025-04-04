Julian Lewis makes stance clear on why he decommitted from USC to play for Deion Sanders & Colorado

Julian Lewis was the No. 10 quarterback in the Class of 2024 and had interest from several schools.

Ad

Lewis, a four-star quarterback, according to 247Sports, originally committed to USC. However, he decommitted in November, and just a week later, committed to Colorado.

He appears to have the upper hand to start at QB for the Buffaloes. Ahead of the 2025 college football season, Lewis opened up on the main reason why he decided to attend Colorado and play for Deion Sanders.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I mean at the end of the day, I feel like I had to make the best decision for me, like just in terms of culture and family and where I felt comfortable," Lewis said on Thursday (01:26), via 'The Pivot Podcast.' "Being 17 and going to college, it was stressful. Just trying to get all the classes and all that stuff done. I felt like Prime and the whole staff at Colorado really helped me through that. I had to do what I had to do."

Ad

Trending

Ad

Lewis felt comfortable in Colorado and he believes that going to school early and being part of the team for the bowl game will help him as a freshman in 2025.

Julian Lewis eager for quarterback battle at Colorado

Julian Lewis will be in a QB battle with Kaidon Salter, a transfer from Liberty, for the starting job.

They will have a battle in spring and fall practices, and the four-star recruit is excited to be part of a competition as he believes it will bring the best out of him.

Ad

“Honestly, I think looking at it, it was the building process of the organization, the program just trying to build up from Coach Prime getting here to them building their record and doing all the stuff they’ve done," Lewis said on March 15, via SI. "It was hard to pass up the opportunity to come here under (Coach) Prime.”

Lewis threw for 3,798 yards, 48 touchdowns and seven interceptions in his high school senior season. He and Colorado will open their 2025 college football season at home on Aug. 29 against Georgia Tech.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place