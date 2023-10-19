Former Alabama wide receiver Julio Jones signed a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday as he continues his journey in the NFL. He played the previous season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, recording 24 receptions for 299 yards and two touchdowns.

Jones is the latest addition to a growing list of former Crimson Tide players who have signed with the Philadelphia Eagles roster. The wide receiver had his college career at Alabama from 2008 to 2010 before he was selected by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2011 NFL Draft.

Teaming up with former Alabama players like Jalen Hurts and Devonta Smith has sent Alabama fans into a frenzy. They reckon he's going to build fabulous chemistry with quarterback Jalen Hurts and also form a dangerous wide receiver duo with Devonta Smith for the Eagles.

One tweeted:

"The bama duo is gonna kick-ass!!"

Let’s take a look at some of the top reactions on X, formerly called Twitter:

Julio Jones ready to dominate with the Eagles

With the Eagles’ top-notch wide receiver room, Julio Jones is expected to play a backup role this season.

The former Atlanta Falcons wideout was asked about adapting to the role after spending most of his career as the No. 1 wide receiver. He responded:

“Oh no, no, no. My mindset is definitely to dominate,” Jones said. “Don’t get it twisted. I’m here to dominate. But they have guys here who are already solidified, so wherever they need me to go and be, I’ll do that to the best of my ability.”

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni has suggested that the passing offense will continue to be centered around A.J. Brown, Devonta Smith and Dallas Goedert, with Julio Jones assuming a supporting role.

It's to be seen if Jones can develop a brilliant chemistry with Jalen Hurts to nail the starting spot.

Julio Jones' NFL career so far

Julio Jones became a starter for the Atlanta Falcons right from his rookie season on the team. He went on to spend 10 seasons with them, establishing himself as one of the top wide receivers in the league and holding several NFL records.

Jones was a seven-time Pro Bowler with the Falcons and recorded seven seasons with 1000+ yard receptions. He joined the Tennessee Titans during the 2021 season and played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022. He has recorded 903 receptions for 13,629 yards and 63 touchdowns.

We wait to see the exploit of Jones with the Philadelphia Eagles as they seek a return to the Super Bowl this season.