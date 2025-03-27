“Just don’t have a banana in a boat”: Travis Hunter reveals his hilarious fishing superstition in latest podcast

When taking the football field, Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter wears the same pair of underwear for every game. If the former Colorado Buffaloes player goes fishing, he’s got a completely different kind of superstition: No bananas on the boat.

On Wednesday’s “The Travis Hunter Show”, the wide receiver/cornerback was asked if he had a fishing superstition, and he gave a hysterical answer.

“No, I don’t got no superstition for fishing. … Well, one. Just don’t have a banana in a boat. That’s about it,” Hunter said.

When asked to elaborate on such a strange superstition, Hunter gave a similarly weird take.

“A banana in a boat is like you just hope to have a bad fishing day. It’s just bad fishing,” Hunter said.

It’s known that the former Colorado player enjoys fishing. He has mentioned before that fishing for bass back in Florida allows him to feel at peace with himself. While the weather in Boulder, Colorado, might not allow him to have the same routine, he also found a way to catch some fish as well.

Hunter’s next stop will be known in four weeks when the NFL draft takes place in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Hunter is expected to be a top five pick after excelling as both wide receiver and cornerback in four years of college football.

While Hunter has mentioned multiple times that he would like to play both ways in the NFL, teams are torn on whether to play the Heisman winner primarily on offense or defense.

Travis Hunter finished the 2024 season with 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns on offense while adding 35 tackles, 11 pass breakups, four interceptions and a forced fumble on defense.

Travis Hunter gives opinion on toughest sport to play besides football

It’s not baseball, basketball, soccer or golf. When asked about the toughest sport to play after football, and after much deliberation, Travis Hunter believes hockey is the most difficult sport to play after football.

“Might be hockey, 'cause baseball, you learn hand-eye coordination," Hunter said. "You could play something in baseball. You could be at one base, or you could be in the outfield. But hockey, bro, once you learn how to skate, then you got to learn how to stay up when people bumping into you, running into you.”

The former Jackson State player said he’s had a hard time playing baseball before but considers there are more people playing good baseball than hockey, making it a more difficult sport to perform in his opinion.

