"I got one pair of underwear": Travis Hunter makes hilarious revelation about gameday superstition

Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter solidified himself as one of the best after winning the Heisman during the 2024 season. He spent just two seasons in Boulder after transferring from Jackson State. And in those two years, Hunter left behind a successful legacy with the program.

Travis Hunter is currently preparing for the upcoming NFL Draft in April. Amidst his preparations, he regularly hosts his eponymous show on YouTube. On Thursday's episode of his show, the two-way star brought in Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan.

During their discussion, McMillan was talking about the weirdest superstition he's seen a teammate do on game day. That is when Travis Hunter joined in and talked about a superstition he followed during his collegiate career.

"Mine is, I wear the same underwear for game day," Hunter said. "I got one pair of underwear that I wear every game day. As it comes out of the washer, I skip that underwear and I just save it for game day."

Tetairoa McMillan then asked Hunter if he would continue wearing that same underwear during his professional career in the NFL.

"So what's your plan on that? You planning on wearing those for the rest of your life," McMillan asked.

"Gots to, until I find some other ones. They got good luck!"

The two-way star helped the Buffs record a 9-4 campaign and an Alamo Bowl appearance during the 2024 season. Hunter tallied a total of 1,258 yards and 15 TDs receiving on offense and 36 total tackles along with four interceptions on defense.

Apart from winning the Heisman, Hunter was also honored as a unanimous All-American and was named both the AP and SN College Football Player of the Year. He is projected to be a top-three pick in the draft in April.

Cam Newton reveals what makes Travis Hunter stand out from the rest

On Saturday, Hunter had ex-NFL star and former Heisman winner Cam Newton on his show. During their interaction, the former QB talked about what separated Hunter from the rest of the players.

Cam Newton stated that the Colorado star had a selfish nature which allowed other players around him to develop.

"There are certain players that are good, and there are other players that make others around them good. The diffrerence between Travis and a lot of you other players is he didn't need to tell you or remind you how good he was. He showed it, but everybody around him picked up their level of play," Hunter said.

Travis Hunter could potentially be drafted by the Tennessee Titans with the No.1 overall pick. It will be interesting to see if Brian Callahan and his team decide to utilize their draft pick on a two-way star or go the safe route and invest in a future franchise quarterback.

