"Just to give these guys the experience": When Kalen DeBoer opened up on his 'why' behind everyday grind

In an interview with Adam Breneman on Sep. 14, 2023, Kalen DeBoer explained why he works hard every day. He coached the Washington Huskies during the 2023 season.

DeBoer said in the interview that he enjoys being a coach because he wants to share his love for football with his players.

"It's just to give these guys the experience I had when I was their age. Playing college football and being part of the team, being led by a coach that poured everything into me, created who I am today," said DeBoer (47:36 onwards).

The coach discussed his upbringing in South Dakota and said he did not consider coaching in college football a possibility. However, his experience playing for Western Washington Vikings and Sioux Falls Cougars as a wide receiver changed his life.

"I mean, I grew up in rural South Dakota, you know? Probably, football wasn't even a thought in my mind for many years that's something that I would get into, but that experience was so amazing and life-changing, and the relationships that I have today because of my days playing football are what I want to give these guys," DeBoer said (47:50 onwards).

"We have a staff full of coaches who, you know, shares at least that part of that philosophy is a part of theirs, you know, and that's why they're here, and you know, I feel like, you know, we're building better men each and every day because of that philosophy."

He led the Huskies to a 14-1 record and competed in a 34-13 loss to the Michigan Wolverines in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Jan. 8, 2024. The coach left Washington after the 2023 season to join the Alabama Crimson Tide, where he is set to enter his second year in the upcoming season.

Kalen DeBoer's first season with the Alabama Crimson Tide

DeBoer had a tough start as the Crimson Tide coach following Nick Saban's retirement. He led the program to a 9-4 record and placed fourth in the Southeastern Conference. In comparison, the team had a 12-2 record and competed in the Rose Bowl in the 2023 season.

On Dec. 31, Alabama finished last season in a 19-13 loss to the Michigan Wolverines in the Reliaquest Bowl.

He is currently training his players in the spring training camp for the 2025 season. The coach aims to help the team end the year in the top spot in the SEC standings and compete in the College Football Playoff.

