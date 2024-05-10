“Just a little sore” - Deion Sanders’ daughter Deiondra Sanders gives fans an update after cerclage treatment

Deion Sanders' daughter, Deiondra Sanders, took to Instagram to give fans an update about her health. She shared that she had a Cerclage procedure and would be resting for the next few days. This comes about a week before she is scheduled to have a baby gender reveal party.

Deiondra announced her pregnancy to the fans back in March and also revealed the health complications she had been experiencing. Since then, she has been spending time with her boyfriend, Jacquees, and traveling around the world. Now she has talked about the Cerclage procedure to make the pregnancy a bit easier.

Here is what Deiondra Sanders said while sharing snaps from the hospital.

“I got my cerclage today! Everything went good just a little sore. I will be resting and taking it easy the next few days. Any of my followers had one before? If so, how was the experience and the after effects of one, if any?” she wrote in the caption of the post.

Cerclage is a procedure in which a special band or stitch is surgically placed around the cervix of a pregnant woman to help keep it close during the term. It is mostly done to prevent a miscarriage or premature birth if the doctors deem the cervix to be in a weakened state. So it is mostly a precautionary measure.

Deiondra Sanders and her boyfriend Jacquees are expecting their first baby in early September. The gender reveal is scheduled for May 18 and the rapper has already been preparing for it in advance.

Deiondra Sanders forgot the draft date amid pregnancy

Pregnancy is one of the most important times for anybody and it can overpower almost anything in life. It looks like it can also make someone forget about the NFL Draft, despite being so connected to the college football world. That is exactly what happened with Deiondra Sanders. Deion Sanders' daughter took to X just hours before the big day back in April and confessed to forgetting about it.

“I been so out the loop this year on football. I forgot it was the draft,” Deiondra wrote about the issue.

While Deiondra forgot about the 2024 Draft, the more important one for her family is the one next year. Her brothers Shilo and Shedeur Sanders will be a part of the board, trying to take the next step in their pro dream. And their older sister would have a new companion to watch it when it happens.

