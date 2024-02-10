"Just look at the last 24 hours": SEC commish Greg Sankey drops his honest reaction to college football's current status 

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey has given his opinion on the state of college football.

In the last couple of years, college sports, especially college football, has gone from stable and secure to changing at the speed of light. Many teams have moved conferences. Coming to the 2024 season, the landscape is dominated by two “super conferences,” while the PAC-12, a once historic conference is dead.

There have also been almost weekly scandals, and money is the main reason why teams have joined other conferences. Sankey said in a recent interview with On3:

“Just look at the last 24 hours, I’d say everything causes issues. … You have an announcement among three media entities about a new streaming service. You have the situation at Dartmouth, its release.

"You have other court filings, you have this decision about the temporary restraining order not being granted in a particular matter involving the Tennessee and Virginia attorneys general. That used to be like six months' worth of news and college sports that’s all compressed into 24 hours and that’s just the cycle we work on.”

A busy 24 hours is now normal, says Sankey

Sankey says that college football, and college sports, in general, are developing at such a speed that in 24 hours, they are seeing the same amount of things that were seen in six months.

Sankey made reference to a few issues, all of which occurred in a very small time frame. Firstly, media giants Disney (who own ESPN), Fox and Warner Bros Discovery announced the launching of a sports streaming service where all the sports they air will be available to fans in one place.

That will allow fans to pay one subscription to watch all the Big 4 leagues, college sports and more. It will massively affect broadcasting deals in the future if this style of service becomes the norm for sports fans.

In the same period, a federal judge revealed that the states of both Tennessee and Virginia are likely to be successful in their federal lawsuit against the NCAA. Finally, in a landmark decision, Dartmouth College men's basketball players are now classed as employees of the school, which means they can form a union.

This development is a massive blow to the NCAA, which for many years said that the athletes were “student-athletes” and were not to be paid for their work.

All these events occurred within 24 hours. In a normal sports environment, they would not have occured. But in college sports in 2024, as Sankey says, everything is an event, and everything causes issues.

