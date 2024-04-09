Deion Sanders' daughter, Deiondra Sanders, got a special surprise from baby daddy Jacquees. The R&B star not only made her a delicious breakfast but also served it to her on the table. Deiondra shared a video of the same with fans on social media through her Instagram story.

Deiondra and Jacquees are expecting their first child together with the due date revealed to be in September. While the rumors of her pregnancy have been doing rounds since February, the couple made it public to the fans last month. Since then, the rapper has taken charge of showering his girlfriend with love and treating her to fancy vacations around the world.

Here is the video originally shared by Deiondra Sanders, the daughter of Colorado Buffaloes head coach, featuring a delicious breakfast made by her boyfriend.

“Baby just made me breakfast,” Deiondra wrote in her Instagram story.

The meal included several dishes like pancakes, turkey bacon, sausages and eggs. Coach Prime's firstborn could be heard thanking her boyfriend for the cooking skills that he showed so it is safe to say that she loved the meal.

The 31-year-old later met up with her mother Carolyn Chambers, who brought a cute t-shirt for her yet to be born grandkid. The onesie had an adorable message printed on the front that asked the kid to be passed on to its grandmother. The mother-daughter duo posed for a snap that Chambers shared with fans on Instagram.

Deiondra Sanders posing with her mother Carolyn Chambers.

Deiondra is getting a lot of love from her family and fans after her pregnancy announcement. But back in February, she revealed what it's like to have a famous father like Coach Prime.

Deiondra Sanders opened up about being Deion Sanders' daughter

Deiondra Sanders appeared on the ‘It’s Giving’ podcast with Dr. Sarah Fontenot back in February. During the podcast, she gave fans a glance into her life, including what it is like to be the daughter of a famous person like Deion Sanders. According to her, her dad’s name may open doors for her, but it's her talent that gives her a seat at the table.

“I mean, I do have a little advantage, and I'm blessed for that, but that doesn't mean that I get everything I want. I gotta work hard for it,” she told Dr. Fontenot.

So despite some critics terming her success as nepotism, Deiondra emphasized the value of personal achievements. This is while she admitted to having the privilege of being born to the Sanders family.

