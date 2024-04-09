PHOTO: Deion Sanders’ first daughter Deiondra shares adorable snap with Carolyn Chambers, weeks after announcing pregnancy

Deion Sanders' ex-wife Carolyn Chambers took to Instagram to share an adorable snap with daughter Deiondra Sanders. The photo shows the mother-daughter duo posing with a cute little t-shirt, probably for Deiondra's imminent kid. This comes weeks after Coach Prime's firstborn announced her pregnancy to the world.

Deiondra is expecting her first child with boyfriend and R&B star Jacquees. Since the announcement, the Sanders family has been quite involved with her as they wait for the kid to arrive. Carrying that forward, her realtor mother decided to spend time with her and come up with a cool t-shirt slogan for the unborn.

Here is the snap that the Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders' ex-wife Carolyn Chambers shared with Deiondra Sanders.

Carolyn Chambers posing with Deiondra Sanders.

The photo featured a onesie for the kid with a cute message on the kid’s behalf to the world, telling everyone to pass the child to their grandma. So Chambers has already established that the kid will be getting unbound love from her in every way possible.

It wasn't just a day for the mother-daughter duo though. Deiondra’s boyfriend Jacquees started the day by cooking his baby mama a wholesome breakfast. The 31-year-old shared a video of the rapper serving her a meal that included pancakes, sausages, turkey bacon and eggs. Safe to say that Deiondra loved the gesture.

The couple revealed the news of the pregnancy back in March and have since been traveling all across the world while celebrating it.

When Deion Sanders received a gift basket for Deiondra Sanders' future kid

Last month, Deion Sanders was on his ‘Elevate and Dominate' book tour across different cities in the country. During his trip to New York, he made an appearance on the ‘Today Show’. There he got a gift basket for his future grandkid that included one of his favorite kid's books called ‘A Little Engine That Could’. It also had a cute little t-shirt for the little one with the show’s logo on it.

While the gifts were great, Deiondra Sanders loved the new title that the show’s hosts gave her dad. They called him ‘Papa Prime’. While the baby's arrival is still many months away, they have been receiving a lot of love already. In fact, Coach Prime has already decided that his grandkid would play soccer.

