"Just submitted my transfer application to Notre Dame" - CFB fans react as viral Gators reporter Talia Baia makes major career transition

Fans have reacted to Talia Baia's announcement that she will be covering the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. On Thursday, Baia shared on X (formerly Twitter) that she has joined ABC57 as their sports reporter covering the football and basketball teams.

Ad

"I'm thrilled to announce that I'll be joining ABC57 as their sports reporter, covering Notre Dame football and basketball!! I can't wait to get back on the field and deliver stories that connects fans, athletes and tradition. Go Gators (Rightwards arrow emoji) Go Irish (Four leaf clover & Face with peeking eyes emoji)," Baia tweeted.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans responded positively to Baia's announcement of choosing to cover the Fighting Irish over the Florida Gators.

"Just submitted my transfer application to Notre Dame law," a fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Gator Nation is gonna be sad to see you go, but congrats on the new job!," a fan replied.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Congrats Talia! Will miss you on the UF beat, but happy for your future success!," a third fan posted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Other fans gave advice, while some offered assistance if she needed help with her transition to covering the Fighting Irish. Emmy award-winning TV host Brandon Pope also tweeted a heartfelt response to Baia for joining ABC57.

"Congratulations! As an ABC57 alum who had the same beat, I can tell you it's an incredible time. Very challenging but rewarding. Enjoy!," Pope wrote.

"Welcome, Talia! Relocating can be difficult. If you are ever looking for someone to show you around the area, I would be more than happy to take you for a night out on the town soon. Best regards, Sports Talk Drew," a fan commented.

Ad

"Fantastic opportunity, welcome! Special season inbound for the Irish -hope they can keep your streak of covering national champions intact! (Also...buy a very warm coat.)," a sixth fan replied.

Talia Baia's career moves ahead of her reporting of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Talia Baia has worked for several media outlets over her sports reporting career. According to her LinkedIn profile, she has three years of experience covering the Florida Gators for ESPN and two years as a sports anchor for WUFT News. Before joining ABC57, she was a sideline reporter for Inside the Gators for two years.

Ad

Her decision to cover Notre Dame comes after the team finished with a 14-2 record last season. On Jan. 20, the team suffered a 34-23 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes for the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Notre Dame fans are hopeful the team can regroup and avenge their loss in the national championship game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tyriece Simon Tyriece Simon has a bachelors degree in journalism and graduated from York College. His hobbies during his free time includes reading books, watching movies and playing video games. Know More

Notre Dame Fans? Check out the latest Notre Dame depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.