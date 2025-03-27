"Just trying to set the best example": Will Campbell opens up on his LSU run after Pro Day showdown

Will Campbell had been one of the key players on defense for the LSU Tigers over the past few seasons. Coming out of Neville High School, the former five-star OT committed to play for the Tigers in 2022.

During his three-season stint with the program, Campbell played in a total of 37 games. Last season, he was honored as a Consensus All-American and was also awarded the Jacobs Blocking Trophy. Will Campbell decided to declare for this year's NFL Draft. The LSU Tigers held their Pro Day on March 26.

At the press conference, he talked about his experience in Baton Rouge and was grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the team. Campbell was also appreciative of the fact that he could fulfill his dream of playing for the Tigers.

"The biggest thing for me was, you know, come in and leave it better than I found it," Campbell said. "In the O-line room, that's something me and Coach Davis talked about through my recruiting process and I feel like I did a good job of that, you know, trying to show these guys that are in the room right now the right way to go about their businesss on and off the field."

"Really just try to set the best example that I could and build a foundation for Coach Kelly's vision and his program. Like I said earlier, I'm just super grateful for this place. I dreamed of coming here. Dreamed of wearing that purple and gold on Saturday night. It's done so much for me and my family. I'll never be able to put into words what this place means to me."

Will Campbell opens up about disparity in measurement of arm length

During this year's Scouting Combine, Will Campbell's arm length was measured at 32.0625 inches. This triggered a debate about whether he should consider shifting from an offensive tackle to guard.

However, Campbell was skeptical about his measurement. At the LSU Pro Day, he had his arms measured again, and it came out at 33 inches. He talked about this situation, stating that he knew the measurements at the Combine were incorrect.

"I knew my arms were 33 inches," Campbell said. "Height, weight, wingspan, arm length-everybody was kind of deducted at the Combine. That's why I measured it again today, even though I didn't do anything because I knew it's not right."

"There were a lot of people at the Combine who had messed up measurements. That's why you don't see too much about it other than media people because nobody really bought into it. Quite frankly, nobody really cares."

Will Campbell had a decent Combine Day performance. Thus, he decided not to participate in LSU's Pro Day on Wednesday. He is projected as a top ten pick in the draft next month.

