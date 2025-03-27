Will Campbell was measured with 32.63-inch arms and a 77.38-inch wingspan at the NFL combine a few weeks ago, leading to concerns about his viability as an offensive tackle.

However, those numbers increased to 33-inch arms and a 77.25-inch wingspan at LSU's pro day Wednesday, and he had a succinct message for those doubting his physical size.

Speaking to the media, he said:

"For two years, nobody had any measurements on me and nobody said anything about my play. So now all of a sudden, an arm length decides if I’m a good player or not? I think it’s BS."

Meanwhile, a league evaluator downplayed potential concerns when speaking to Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz:

"His Pro Day measurement should help quiet the unnecessary noise. But at the end of the day, if you can play, you can play. Campbell has a high football IQ and the mobility and strength needed to be an NFL tackle."

According to ESPN’s Jordan Reid, Campbell has visited the New England Patriots and is scheduled to meet with the Las Vegas Raiders this week.

Scouts warn Bears about passing on Will Campbell in draft

Speaking of teams interested in Will Campbell, the Chicago Bears made several major moves early in the offseason, trading for Pro Bowl guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson and signing Drew Dalman to compete for the starting center job.

With Darnell Wright entrenched at right tackle, left tackle remains a key position of concern. Current starter Braxton Jones is coming off an ankle injury and is entering the final year of his contract. General manager Ryan Poles teased the possibility of bringing in competition for him during a press conference last month:

"That's another spot where it's gonna be competition, and you build the O-line with the best five guys."

When speaking to Go Long TD's Bob McGinn recently, two scouts advised the organization against passing on a "super talented" prospect like Campbell, saying he "can do it all":

"He's good. Great kid. (During) his interview, he sounded like a head coach at a P4 (Power Four) school. It was incredible, one of the best in my life."

The 2025 NFL draft will be held in Green Bay from April 24-26.

