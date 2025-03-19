Kalen DeBoer makes stance clear on Alabama’s system change after Jalen Milroe’s departure

Kalen DeBoer addressed the media regarding what Alabama’s offensive strategy will look like in 2025 following the departure of Jalen Milroe. The quarterback finished as the team's leading rusher and handled a large part of the Crimson Tide's rushing game last season.

Ad

With the next starting quarterback unlikely to possess running ability at the level of Milroe, a change in approach is expected. Kalen DeBoer was also questioned on what it means for the system and the newer running backs.

"You kind of think, ‘Well, the runs Jalen had just translated over to running backs,’ DeBoer said (Timestamp 3:45). “But I think a lot of it was the style of offense, too. To me, those runs go to the running backs.”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“The system is the same. The concepts are the same. It’s just what direction you call more plays when it comes to the style of runs, which are definitely tailback-oriented right now, for sure, than what we saw a year ago.”

Jalen Milroe recorded 726 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns in 2024, marking his best production on the ground in his four years at Alabama. DeBoer will aim to make up for the loss with his running backs next season.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kalen DeBoer on what's noticed with Ryan Grubb’s return

One of the most exciting developments at Alabama this offseason was the return of Ryan Grubb as offensive coordinator. With his working history under him, Kalen DeBoer was questioned on what he's noticed so far with his return and how he plans to elevate the offense.

“He's motivated and determined just like I know he's always been to take our offense to the next level,” DeBoer said (Timestamp 14:12). “I think he has an appreciation for what we did installing and working through, but is ready to keep evolving it like we would have hoped to have done anyway.”

Grubb teamed up with DeBoer last season but departed to take the offensive coordinator role with the Seattle Seahawks. He's back at Alabama after just one year and hopes to replicate his performance at Fresno State and Washington in Tuscaloosa.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback