Kalen DeBoer names two Alabama stars that will play a key role in team’s offense in 2025 ft. Kadyn Proctor

Head coach Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama Crimson Tide will be looking to improve on their 2024 season. Although the Crimson Tide had a strong record by most team's standards, finishing 9-4, it was not a good season by Alabama's standards. DeBoer's first season as head coach resulted in the team's first sub-10-win season since 2007.

As a result, Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide have been working hard this offseason to ensure that they get back to the top of the SEC in 2025. On Thursday, On3 analyst Charlie Potter posted an article that included quotes from DeBoer on the upcoming season.

DeBoer spoke about the team's offensive tackle depth and which players he wants to step up next season. Notably, he mentioned Kadyn Proctor and Wilkin Formby.

"There are some young guys that hopefully aren't forced into action, but guys that we're getting ready. You feel good about Proctor and Wilkin being the guys that come back."

Wilkin Formby has played two seasons for the Alabama Crimson Tide, but played a significant role for the first time this past season. He appeared in nine games in 2024 after redshirting the 2023 season and only appearing in three games.

Kadyn Proctor has played two full seasons for the Crimson Tide. In 2023, he appeared in 14 games as a freshman. However, this past season he was limited by a shoulder injury and missed the first two games of the year. As a result, he only appeared in 11 games, but performed well in those games.

Kalen DeBoer speaks about the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Region Tradition golf event

Kalen DeBoer attended and played golf at the Region Tradition golf event on Wednesday. Before he got the opportunity to tee off, he spoke with the media. He was asked about how he feels about the Crimson Tide heading into next season.

"Really, they made a commitment to our team to get back to work. They’ve done a great job of just focusing on the right things. We’ve been able to take things, because of our continuity with both our coaching staff and the players, to another level when it comes to the details. That’s got to continue on. We’re far from where we need to be yet, but there’s good momentum, and they feel that."

It will be interesting to see if Kalen DeBoer can get the Crimson Tide back to the top of the SEC standings next season.

