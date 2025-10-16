Kalen DeBoer raves about Alabama great Julio Jones while making his pick for dream mentee to coach

Kalen DeBoer’s No. 6 Alabama will host No. 11 Tennessee on Saturday. As he prepares for his first home game against the Volunteers as Alabama’s head coach, DeBoer is also keeping fans engaged off the field.During Wednesday’s episode of the Hey Coach Show with Kalen DeBoer, a fan asked which former Crimson Tide player he would want to coach, and DeBoer chose Julio Jones.“I had a chance to sit down and talk with him,” DeBoer said. The intentionality, the focus he had, the intensity. I could see that being a lot of fun.”Jones won a national championship with Alabama in 2009 and finished his Crimson Tide career with 179 receptions, 2,653 yards and 15 touchdowns. He was selected sixth overall by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2011 NFL Draft.DeBoer can’t coach Jones, but he will have the opportunity to work with a five-star wide receiver from the 2026 class who draws comparisons to Jones. That player is Cederian Morgan, who committed to Alabama in July and will be a freshman of the Crimson next year.“I am ready to chase my own legacy at Alabama,” Morgan said (via On3) following his commitment.! To be compared to Julio is great. It means a lot. It will motivate me to do what I need to do to be great there.”Morgan is the No. 3 wide receiver in the nation, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.Kalen DeBoer reflects on college football coaching turmoil The firing of Penn State’s James Franklin has been one of the biggest surprises in the 2025 college football season. Other notable coaches, like Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy, also lost their jobs.Kalen DeBoer is not on the hot seat right now with his Alabama enjoying a 5-1 record, but he addressed the scenario on Wednesday's conference.“Feels like it’s a little crazy,” DeBoer said. “ I don’t know if I have proof of that. Haven’t done any comparisons or nothing. I know you guys would be doing. But just feel bad for the coaches that I know are really good coaches.“And also the players and the staffs that are in those programs and still have half a season to work through under intense situations, and just feel bad for everyone involved in those programs.”More firings could be coming down the line soon, as USA Today reported on Wednesday that Ole Miss is exploring a change from Billy Napier. Florida’s athletic director Scott Stricklin reportedly met influential boosters to facilitate the move.