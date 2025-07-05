Kalen DeBoer's Alabama joins Oregon & Texas A&M in top 3 as battle for five-star in-state recruit heats up

Alabama got off to a slow start with its 2026 recruiting class, but the Crimson Tide has gradually gained momentum by securing several commitments from multiple blue-chip prospects. They remain in contention for some of the nation’s best talent, including five-star edge rusher Anthony “Tank” Jones.
On Thursday, Jones trimmed his list of potential schools down to three, with Kalen DeBoer’s program making the cut along with Oregon and Texas A&M. He also visited Auburn and Miami officially in June, but those programs didn’t make his final list.
The 6-foot-3, 245-pound prospect is getting recruited by Alabama outside linebackers coach Christian Robinson and defensive coordinator Kane Wommack.
With no commitment date locked in, Jones told AL.com in May that he might commit this summer, but he would also be open to extending his recruitment until signing day in December. For now, he is focused on his senior season.
“Finish my last year strong,” Jones told AL. “I want to win. That’s the most important thing to me. Be consistent with my stats, stay healthy and help my team win.”
As a junior in the 2024 season, Jones recorded 84 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, and 16 sacks, while also contributing on offense five rushing touchdowns and three receiving touchdowns. He is the No. 3 edge rusher in the 2026 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.
What is Alabama's standing in Anthony Jones' recruitment?
As an in-state recruit, Anthony Jones has made several trips to Alabama during his recruitment process, with On3 reporting that he has visited Tuscaloosa 10 times. The Crimson Tide have long been viewed as the favorite to land him, holding a 31.1% chance of securing his commitment, as per On3.
Jones’ official visit in June only strengthened the lead.
“On this visit, I loved the brotherhood that I saw at Alabama,” Jones told Rivals’ Chad Simmons following the trip. “What helped Alabama the most on this visit was seeing what they can do for me and helping me be versatile in the defense. They have a plan for me even if I get bigger and gain weight.”
If Anthony Jones ends up in Tuscaloosa, he will be the fifth five-star commit of the Crimson Tide's 2026 class, joining wide receiver Cederian Morgan, cornerback Jorden Edmonds, linebacker Xavier Griffin and running back Ezavier Crowell. They have 18 committed players in the 2026 cycle, ranking No. 6 in the nation.
