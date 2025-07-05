Kalen DeBoer's Alabama joins Oregon & Texas A&M in top 3 as battle for five-star in-state recruit heats up

Alabama got off to a slow start with its 2026 recruiting class, but the Crimson Tide has gradually gained momentum by securing several commitments from multiple blue-chip prospects. They remain in contention for some of the nation’s best talent, including five-star edge rusher Anthony “Tank” Jones.

Ad

On Thursday, Jones trimmed his list of potential schools down to three, with Kalen DeBoer’s program making the cut along with Oregon and Texas A&M. He also visited Auburn and Miami officially in June, but those programs didn’t make his final list.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The 6-foot-3, 245-pound prospect is getting recruited by Alabama outside linebackers coach Christian Robinson and defensive coordinator Kane Wommack.

With no commitment date locked in, Jones told AL.com in May that he might commit this summer, but he would also be open to extending his recruitment until signing day in December. For now, he is focused on his senior season.

“Finish my last year strong,” Jones told AL. “I want to win. That’s the most important thing to me. Be consistent with my stats, stay healthy and help my team win.”

Ad

As a junior in the 2024 season, Jones recorded 84 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, and 16 sacks, while also contributing on offense five rushing touchdowns and three receiving touchdowns. He is the No. 3 edge rusher in the 2026 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

What is Alabama's standing in Anthony Jones' recruitment?

As an in-state recruit, Anthony Jones has made several trips to Alabama during his recruitment process, with On3 reporting that he has visited Tuscaloosa 10 times. The Crimson Tide have long been viewed as the favorite to land him, holding a 31.1% chance of securing his commitment, as per On3.

Ad

Jones’ official visit in June only strengthened the lead.

“On this visit, I loved the brotherhood that I saw at Alabama,” Jones told Rivals’ Chad Simmons following the trip. “What helped Alabama the most on this visit was seeing what they can do for me and helping me be versatile in the defense. They have a plan for me even if I get bigger and gain weight.”

If Anthony Jones ends up in Tuscaloosa, he will be the fifth five-star commit of the Crimson Tide's 2026 class, joining wide receiver Cederian Morgan, cornerback Jorden Edmonds, linebacker Xavier Griffin and running back Ezavier Crowell. They have 18 committed players in the 2026 cycle, ranking No. 6 in the nation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Maliha Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.



Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.



Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books. Know More