Kalen DeBoer's new weapon at Alabama flexes insane footwork at spring practice

The start of the season is still months away but wide receiver Rico Scott is already giving Alabama Crimson Tide fans something to talk about.

A video of the redshirt freshman running routes was posted on social media on Saturday, and Scott looks smooth coming in and out of breaks. He will be one of the young players to follow for Kalen DeBoer’s team in 2025.

Rico Scott maintained his freshman status after redshirting the 2024 season. He did play in four games for the Crimson Tide last year, including the ReliaQuest Bowl against Michigan, recording five receptions for 60 yards and a touchdown.

His most productive game came in November against Mercer, when he had two catches for 37 yards and a score. He will look to have a bigger impact in his second season at Tuscaloosa.

The former four-star recruit faces fierce competition at the position. Ryan Williams leads the wide receiver corps after finishing 2024 with 48 receptions for 865 yards and eight touchdowns.

Germie Bernard is also coming back after catching 50 balls for 794 yards and two TDs. Former Miami wide receiver Isaiah Horton will be joining the mix. Cole Adams and Jalen Hale are also back in 2025.

Alabama is expected to have a more dangerous passing attack next season with Ty Simpson, Austin Mack and Keelon Russell vying for the starting quarterback job. Jalen Milroe entered the NFL Draft after a sub-par 2024 season in which he had accuracy issues in DeBoer’s timing-based passing attack.

A breakout season from Rico Scott could help Alabama do just that in a vital year for the second-year coach.

Rico Scott is not the only freshman who could break out

Alabama Crimson Tide general manager Courtney Morgan believes freshman offensive tackle Jackson Lloyd could become an elite offensive lineman. So much so that in an interview with AL.com, the former Michigan lineman compared Lloyd to a former first-round draft pick.

“I think Jackson Lloyd coming in here can be a guy like that. Jake Long was a guy who was (6-8, 303 lbs) as a freshman who was special by his movement skills,” Courtney Morgan said.

Lloyd measured in at 6-foot-7, 310 pounds, and while he still hasn’t played, the GM sees that kind of potential in the offensive lineman. Morgan played with Long at the University of Michigan.

With an opening at right tackle, the Carmel, California native could get some attention as a potential starter in that spot.

