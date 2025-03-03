Kalen DeBoer sheds light on Ryan Grubb's expertise and how that helps Alabama offense

Alabama Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer shared insight into how Ryan Grubb can contribute to the offense. On Feb. 2, the team hired Grubb after he completed his first season as the Seattle Seahawks' offensive coordinator. He helped the franchise finish 14th in total yards (5,647) and eighth in passing yards (4,020) in the league.

Ad

DeBoer held a press conference on Monday after Alabama's first spring practice. He was asked if Grubb could help the offensive line since he has experience coaching the position and his co-offensive coordinator, Nick Sheridan, is the quarterback coach.

DeBoer said Grubb would also assist the quarterbacks but agreed that he sees value in his new coach overseeing the offensive line.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I think coach Grubb will always still be involved with the quarterbacks," DeBoer said (Timestamp: 3:43). "I just am a strong believer that your play-caller has to be around the quarterbacks, but on your note, you're very right. It allows him to just do what you want your coordinator to do."

Ad

Trending

Ad

"That's oversee every position, and he certainly has a lot of history and background with the offensive line, so I think there's eyes that start in certain spots when you're a coordinator beyond just the quarterback, and I think a lot of the times his eyes, yeah he can see it all. ... He also really is feeling and seeing and has that intuition on what's going on up front with the offensive line," he added.

Ad

DeBoer added that he's glad to have Grubb and Sheridan as co-offensive coordinators for the upcoming season.

Kalen DeBoer gives update on quarterback race for Alabama Crimson Tide starting position

Another question that Kalen DeBoer was asked was if he could give an update on the quarterbacks' performance on the first day of spring training. Alabama lost former starting quarterback Jalen Milroe, who will enter the 2025 NFL draft.

Ad

Milroe helped lead the team to a 9-4 record and fourth place in the Southeastern Conference. In his final season, he completed 205 passes for 2,844 yards and 16 touchdowns. Alabama has quarterbacks Keelon Russell, Ty Simpson and Austin Mack as options to replace Milroe as the starter for the upcoming season.

DeBoer shared that he saw some good things from them but that each player has issues they need to improve on in spring training.

Ad

"It's something. I mean just, they're all at different points, but a few things procedure-wise that you know are a little different and good to see those guys all operating through that, and you know, they all had their times, of course, where they looked really good and times where they got to continue to grow and get better," DeBoer said (Timestamp: 4:36).

Ad

The coach shared the qualities he wants to see before deciding who will start for Alabama next season.

"It's got to be a guy that can deliver the ball, command the huddle, command everything we do as a team," DeBoer said (Timestamp: 7:27). "Just that presence and that belief and confidence in your signal caller, and so you know, it starts with a lot of that."

Alabama will kick off their 2025 season in a matchup against the Florida State Seminoles on Aug. 30.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!