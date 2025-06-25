Kalen DeBoer spills beans on Alabama QB battle led by Ty Simpson as 2025 season inches closer

The Alabama QB battle continues to catch headlines as coach Kalen DeBoer is yet to make a final announcement, although he had returning passer Ty Simpson as the frontrunner.

Ad

The veteran coach appeared for a sit-down interview with Beat Everyone's Ben Flanagan and AL.com's Nick Kelly, where they discussed Alabama football’s offseason progress and how they are planning to get back on track.

DeBoer said that Simpson still leads the run while also keeping his options open for five-star QB recruit Keelon Russell and Austin Mack.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This season, plenty of clips resurfaced from Alabama practice where the QB trio was seen showcasing their arm skills. DeBoer claims the options are still open for all three of them to compete for the starting role and so far, there hasn't been any resentment amongst them.

Ad

Trending

“Nothing's really changed since the spring when we had TY and Austin and Keelan all do their thing," DeBoer said on Tuesday. "And, you know, we did make the announcement kind of that if we played at that time, TY would be the starting quarterback, and nothing's really going to change between now and we get involved in fall camp in August here.

Ad

"So they all do a great job, and they all continue to really grow in their leadership roles, which is, I think they've done as good a job," he added.

Kalen DeBoer aims to make a mark in 2025 season

During the offseason, Kalen DeBoer acknowledged the setbacks he suffered. The program recorded a 9-4 season, something that was viewed as a failure because Nick Saban had consistently finished 10+ winning games per season for the last 17 years. DeBoer vows to live up to the Alabama standards.

Despite a tumultuous season, DeBoer’s QB room is safe and sound since no players entered the transfer portal, unlike other programs that saw a mass exodus of athletes. DeBoer claims the offseason has been productive and the team is ready to take on the challenges.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepesh Nair Deepesh is a football enthusiast with years of experience covering NFL and NCAA. As an editor and published author of thousands of articles, he shares his passion for the game through compelling stories from on and off the field. When he's not working, you can find him hitting the weight room, coding, or playing chess—or binge-watching his favorite series as a self-proclaimed movie buff. Know More

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!