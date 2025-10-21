  • home icon
  • College Football
  • Kalen DeBoer unlocks milestone in SEC after Alabama's massive win over Tennessee in Week 8

Kalen DeBoer unlocks milestone in SEC after Alabama's massive win over Tennessee in Week 8

By Cabral Opiyo
Modified Oct 21, 2025 20:07 GMT
Alabama Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer
Alabama Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer

Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer's No. 4 Crimson Tide beat the No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers 37-20 in one of the marquee matchups in the SEC in Week 8. The Crimson Tide's win also made history as Bama became the first team in SEC history to win four consecutive games against ranked sides.

Ad

It was the Crimson Tide's sixth consecutive win after their season-opening loss to the embattled coach Mike Norvell's Florida State Seminoles, who now have a 3-4 record. During his weekly news conference, DeBoer sent a warning shot to college football about his team's potential.

"I challenged the guys, and they believe it, that the world has not seen Bama's best yet," DeBoer said. "That's really what we're striving to do. The preparation and just the investment of time, the investment of your energy throughout the week, leading to confidence and excitement to go out there and make plays and be our best.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"When you keep it really as simple as possible on that, have great preparation, everyone caring about what we're trying to accomplish, you have that edge. We got to stack another week of work, one day at a time and be ready to go on Saturday."
Ad

Kalen DeBoer credited with bringing back good times to Bama

Kalen DeBoer had a rocky start as Alabama Crimson Tide coach after replacing the legendary Nick Saban, with several tough losses against the Vanderbilt Commodores and Tennessee Volunteers calling into question his suitability for the role.

During Sunday's segment of the "Matt Barrie" show, ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum credited DeBoer with stabilizing the program and bringing back the good vibes that the program enjoyed under Nick Saban (9:00).

Ad
“The vibe was off the charts. It’s such a different feeling," Finebaum said. "It feels a little bit like the Saban era again, even though we know who’s in charge. But for Kalen DeBoer, it’s been a transformational project. And I think Alabama is in the conversation for best team in the country.
Ad
"I don’t want to mitigate the name of Nick Saban, because it’s self-explanatory, but this was the first time I’ve been in Tuscaloosa this year and I just didn’t hear Nick Saban’s name very often. I mean, everyone pays the proper amount of reverence and deference to him. But it was about Kalen DeBoer, it wasn’t about Saban any longer."
Ad
youtube-cover

Kalen DeBoer's Alabama is one of the teams projected to make the college football playoffs and with the Crimson Tide's No. 4 ranking, could even clinch one of the byes of the tournament.

About the author
Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.

As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.

Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.

UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.

In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football.

Know More

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!

Quick Links

Edited by Cabral Opiyo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications