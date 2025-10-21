Kalen DeBoer unlocks milestone in SEC after Alabama's massive win over Tennessee in Week 8

Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer's No. 4 Crimson Tide beat the No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers 37-20 in one of the marquee matchups in the SEC in Week 8. The Crimson Tide's win also made history as Bama became the first team in SEC history to win four consecutive games against ranked sides. It was the Crimson Tide's sixth consecutive win after their season-opening loss to the embattled coach Mike Norvell's Florida State Seminoles, who now have a 3-4 record. During his weekly news conference, DeBoer sent a warning shot to college football about his team's potential. &quot;I challenged the guys, and they believe it, that the world has not seen Bama's best yet,&quot; DeBoer said. &quot;That's really what we're striving to do. The preparation and just the investment of time, the investment of your energy throughout the week, leading to confidence and excitement to go out there and make plays and be our best.&quot;When you keep it really as simple as possible on that, have great preparation, everyone caring about what we're trying to accomplish, you have that edge. We got to stack another week of work, one day at a time and be ready to go on Saturday.&quot;Kalen DeBoer credited with bringing back good times to BamaKalen DeBoer had a rocky start as Alabama Crimson Tide coach after replacing the legendary Nick Saban, with several tough losses against the Vanderbilt Commodores and Tennessee Volunteers calling into question his suitability for the role.During Sunday's segment of the &quot;Matt Barrie&quot; show, ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum credited DeBoer with stabilizing the program and bringing back the good vibes that the program enjoyed under Nick Saban (9:00). “The vibe was off the charts. It’s such a different feeling,&quot; Finebaum said. &quot;It feels a little bit like the Saban era again, even though we know who’s in charge. But for Kalen DeBoer, it’s been a transformational project. And I think Alabama is in the conversation for best team in the country.&quot;I don’t want to mitigate the name of Nick Saban, because it’s self-explanatory, but this was the first time I’ve been in Tuscaloosa this year and I just didn’t hear Nick Saban’s name very often. I mean, everyone pays the proper amount of reverence and deference to him. But it was about Kalen DeBoer, it wasn’t about Saban any longer.&quot;Kalen DeBoer's Alabama is one of the teams projected to make the college football playoffs and with the Crimson Tide's No. 4 ranking, could even clinch one of the byes of the tournament.