Kansas starting QB 2024: Who will start for Lance Leipold in Week 1?

Kansas Jayhawks are preparing for their season opener against Lindenwood on Thursday, Aug. 29, at 7 p.m. ET at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City. The Jayhawks have released their official depth chart for the 2024 college football season.

Coming off a 9-4 season, with a 5-4 record in the Big 12, Kansas is aiming to build on that momentum. The big news? Head coach Lance Leipold has confirmed that Jalon Daniels will start as the quarterback.

Kansas redshirt junior quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) passes the ball around his back. Source: Imagn

Daniels, who was limited to just three games last season due to injury, is ready to make his mark again. Despite the setbacks, he’s only a year removed from a standout 2022 season where he threw for 2,014 yards, 18 touchdowns, and added 425 rushing yards with seven scores.

Coach Leipold expressed confidence in Daniels.

"I'll announce him as our starting quarterback, he will start the opener," Leipold said [H/t CBS]. "I've seen a lot of good things from Jalon Daniels the last 10 days, and he hasn't missed anything.”

“He's played well and he's confident … and we all know that it's important for him to stay healthy and it's good to see."

Daniels, the Big 12 preseason offensive player of the year in 2023, aims to put injury woes behind him and lead Kansas to new heights. His unforgettable 544-yard, five-touchdown performance against Arkansas in the Liberty Bowl still resonates.

The Jayhawks' offense is packed with talent. Running back Devin Neal is on the verge of breaking school records, and the receiving group, featuring Lawrence Arnold, Luke Grimm, and Quentin Skinner, promises to keep defenses on alert.

Kansas Jayhawks’ quarterback room looks strong this season

Kansas head coach Lance Leipold—Source: Imagn

Backup Cole Ballard and true freshman Isaiah Marshall are adding depth to the room with starting QB Jalon Daniels.

Last season, Ballard stepped in when Daniels got injured, filling in for Jason Bean, and he didn’t disappoint. He gained crucial experience and showed flashes of his potential.

With Daniels’ health always a factor, Ballard might see action this year and will be ready to step up when needed. His 2023 postseason stats were promising, with 286 passing yards, one touchdown, three interceptions, and a QBR of 65.0.

Meanwhile, Isaiah Marshall, a promising 6-foot, 215-pound freshman, has joined the Jayhawks as a highly-rated recruit. Known as one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the country, Marshall has turned heads throughout the offseason and comes with big expectations for his future at Kansas.

