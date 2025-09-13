"Karma is coming back to this university": CFB fans troll Dabo Swinney's team after Clemson bus rams into a light pole before arrival

Before Dabo Swinney’s Clemson’s matchup against Georgia Tech on Saturday, one of the program’s buses rammed into a light pole on the way to the stadium for the road game.While no one was hurt, except the light pole and the bus, fans on X saw it as a bad omen.“Karma is coming to this university and deservingly so,” one fan said.“Not a good start to the day,” a fan wrote.“Well get the bad out before the game starts I like it,” another fan commented.More comments followed.“Looks like our offense,” one fan said.“Seems like that’s how the game will go…,” a fan wrote.“We cant even drive a bus without poor execution,” a fan joked.Later in the day, Dabo Swinney watched his team lose 24-21 to Georgia Tech after a game-winning 55-yard field goal by the opponent occurred right as time expired. Swinney was holding onto two unused timeouts. Clemson is now 1-2 with losses to LSU and Georgia Tech, and an unconvincing win over Troy.How did Dabo Swinney’s team do against Georgia Tech?To begin the game, Clemson’s defense made an early stand inside the red zone, stopping Georgia Tech on the fourth down. But the offense couldn’t take advantage. Quarterback Cade Klubnik fumbled on the opening drive, and Georgia Tech turned it into a field goal to take a 3-0 lead.The Tigers had a chance to tie the game but missed a 52-yard field goal. The Yellow Jackets capitalised again, scoring a touchdown early in the second quarter to go up to 10-0, then added another field goal to make it 13-0.Klubnik made a strong drive just before halftime, helped by a 30-yard run on 3rd-and-22. He finished the drive with a 1-yard quarterback sneak for a touchdown. Dabo Swinney’s team went into the locker room 13-7, but with momentum and the ball to start the second half.After a defensive stop, Klubnik made a 73-yard touchdown pass to Bryant Wesco Jr., giving Clemson its first lead of the game at 14-13. The Tigers held that lead into the fourth quarter, but Georgia Tech made a touchdown and a trick-play two point conversion to go up 21-14.Klubnik led a clutch 13-play drive, ending with a 2-yard touchdown by Adam Randall to tie the game at 21. But with the clock winding down, Clemson’s defense allowed Georgia Tech to drive for the game-winning field goal.Also Read:&quot;They had the 'you suck' poison&quot;: Dabo Swinney raises eyebrows with wild comparison of Cade Klubnik &amp; Co. to the championship winning Clemson team7 most funniest Dabo Swinney memes cracking up fans after Clemson's terrible start against Georgia Tech in Week 3&quot;Cade Klubnik has been under duress the whole season&quot;: Nick Saban points out major flaw in Dabo Swinney's Clemson as Tigers take on Georgia Tech