Kenny Dillingham at Big 12 media days 2025: Top 5 questions we want Arizona State HC to answer

Big 12 media days are set for July 8-9 at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, ahead of the 2025 college football season.

Ahead of the Big 12 media day, several players and coaches will answer questions and help preview the upcoming season. One coach who will be getting a ton of attention is Kenny Dillingham of the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Dillingham and ASU won the Big 12 last season as a big surprise, and here are five questions we want answered ahead of the Big 12 media days.

Top 5 questions we want Kenny Dillingham to answer at Big 12 media day

#1, How can they repeat as Big 12 champs?

Kenny Dillingham and Arizona State enter 2025 with a target on their back after winning the Big 12 last season.

Dillingham and ASU now have the pressure on them, and added pressure and higher expectations could be tough to deal with. So, it will be interesting to hear how Dillingham plans to avoid a letdown and repeat as Big 12 champs.

#2, How do they replace Cam Skattebo?

Cam Skattebo was a star offensive player for Arizona State last season, and he is off to the NFL after being drafted by the New York Giants.

Skattebo rushed for 1,711 yards and 21 touchdowns while adding 605 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns at Arizona State. Replacing that production will be tough, and Dillingham will likely be asked about it.

#3, How does Sam Leavitt take another step?

Sam Leavitt returns as ASU's starter - Source: Imagn

Sam Leavitt was the Arizona State starting quarterback last season, and he had a ton of success.

Leavitt was a redshirt freshman and was in his first year at ASU, and as a starter after transferring from Michigan State. Throughout the offseason, Dillingham has said Leavitt is the best quarterback in college football, but how exactly he gets there will be an interesting answer from the coach.

#4, Dealing with an SEC matchup early

Kenny Dillingham and ASU open their season against Northern Arizona, which is a good tune-up spot for the Sun Devils.

However, in Week 2, Arizona State has to go on the road to play the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Although Mississippi State isn't a top-tier SEC team, it still will be a good test to see how good ASU is.

#5, What he and the ASU learned from the playoffs

Kenny Dillingham and ASU made the College Football Playoff last season, and that experience will likely benefit them.

However, one question that would be interesting to hear is what the players and he learned from the CFP and what it takes to win.

