Kenny Dillingham emphasizes Cam Skattebo's influence on ASU

By Tyriece Simon
Modified Apr 20, 2025 00:50 GMT
Arizona State Sun Devils coach Kenny Dillingham said Cam Skattebo will always be part of the team’s community. The running back is set to enter the 2025 NFL draft after two seasons with ASU.

On Friday, Dillingham held a press conference and shared that Skattebo helped the team during practice.

"He broke the team down today, because ... I said it was the last time that he'll probably be here before he's a professional athlete, and let's break it down," Dillingham said (6:05 onwards).
"Because Skatte's going to be around this program for a long, long time, you know, as you guys can probably tell. This community has really embraced him, and he's embraced it."
Earlier in the press conference, Dillingham also gave his former running back advice ahead of the NFL draft. He said Skattebo should enjoy the process of beginning his professional career, noting there are many players who wish they had the same opportunity.

"Enjoy it. There's a lot of people that want to be you — a lot of people that want to be in your shoes," Dillingham said (5:48 onwards).
Cam Skattebo's career with the ASU Sun Devils

Skattebo found success with ASU, leading the team in rushing yards in both of his seasons. He transferred to the Sun Devils for his junior year after spending two seasons with Sacramento State.

In the 2023 season, the NFL Draft prospect had 164 carries for 783 yards and nine touchdowns. One of his standout performances came in ASU’s 38–27 win over Washington State on Oct. 28, when he rushed 11 times for 121 yards and a touchdown.

In his senior year, Skattebo posted the second-most rushing yards in the nation with 283 carries for 1,711 yards and 21 touchdowns. His performance helped the team finish with an 11–3 record and claim the Big 12 title. ASU won the Big 12 Championship with a 45–19 victory over Iowa State on Dec. 7. Skattebo ran for 170 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries in that game.

On Jan. 1, he played the final game of his college career in a 38–31 loss to Texas in the Peach Bowl. The former ASU star put on an impressive showing, racking up 30 carries for 143 yards and two touchdowns. He also led the Sun Devils in receiving yards, catching eight passes for 99 yards.

Skattebo's career with ASU has made him one of the top running backs in the 2025 NFL draft class.

