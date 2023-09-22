Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt Prediction & Betting Tips - September 23 | College Football Week 4

The Kentucky Wildcats will visit the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday in the first game of Southeastern Conference play for both teams.

The Wildcats (3-0) have victories over the Ball State Cardinals, Eastern Kentucky Colonels and Akron Zips. Meanwhile, the Commodores (2-2) beat the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors and Alabama A&M Bulldogs before falling to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and UNLV Rebels.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt Game Details

Matchup: Kentucky Wildcats at Vanderbilt Commodores

Date and Time: Saturday, Sept. 23, noon EST

Venue: FirstBank Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt Betting Odds and Spread

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line Kentucky Wildcats -13.5(-110) Over 49.5(-110) -580 Vanderbilt Commodores +13.5(-110) Under 49.5(-110) +420

Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt Key Stats

The Kentucky Wildcats have averaged 35.7 points per game, which ranks 42nd out of 133 teams in the nation. They rank 31st in passing offense and tied for 101st in rushing offense. The Wildcats have allowed 11.3 ppg, which ranks 12th. Their passing defense ranks tied for 66th while their rushing defense ranks 13th.

Kentucky is led by Mark Stoops, who is now in his 11th season. He has led the Wildcats to a 69-59 record. Stoops is in his first head coaching gig as he previously served as a defensive backs coach and defensive coordinator at multiple stops.

The Vanderbilt Commodores have averaged 34.8 ppg, which ranks 44th. They rank 28th in passing offense and 108th in rushing offense. The Commodores have allowed 29.2 ppg, which ranks 101st. Their passing defense ranks 93rd while their rushing defense is 87th.

Vanderbilt is led by Clark Lea, who is in his third year. Lea is in his first head coaching gig as he previously served as a defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at multiple stops. He has led the Commodores to a 9-17 record since taking over.

Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt Betting Prediction

The Kentucky Wildcats are one of five SEC teams that remain undefeated entering Week 4 of the college football season. While they haven't faced much tough competition, the Vanderbilt Commodores have not been very good, particularly defensively, against equally poor competition. Look for the Wildcats to remain undefeated as they win by at least 14 points.

Pick: Kentucky Wildcats -13.5 (-110)