In the lead-up to the intense match between the Michigan State Spartans and the Michigan Wolverines, former MSU wide receiver turned Florida State Seminole Keon Coleman has stirred the pot with a cheeky meme targeting the Wolverines.

The Michigan vs. MSU rivalry is steeped in history and fierce competition. As a first-hand witness of the intense matchup, Keon Coleman chose violence by posting a meme on X. The meme showed an animated character peeing on the Wolverines logo.

Fans joined in at Coleman's meme and had varied reactions.

"MSU sits when they pee," one fan wrote.

Spartans vs. Wolverines: Who will come out on top?

The Wolverines have been historically dominant in the rivalry. The scoreline reads 72-38-5. They will be heading into the game ranked No. 2 nationally, eyeing a national title. On the other hand, MSU is dealing with a challenging season, standing 2-4 and undergoing coaching changes.

The odds are stacked against them, but the Spartans, sitting sixth in the east half of the conference, will be looking to give their best against the Wolverines. According to experts, Michigan has a superior roster and coaching staff and is disciplined in play.

The Spartans must stay focused if they want something out of this contest. Controlling penalties, leveraging their strengths in running the ball and robust defense are some areas that can do some good.

While on paper, U of M appears poised for a blowout, one can never underestimate the unpredictable nature of rivalry games. As the tension escalates, building into the weekend, Coleman's meme has injected a humorous element.

Jim Harbaugh excited about Michigan's milestone

Just four victories separate the Michigan Wolverines (7-0, 4-0) from an elusive 1,000-win mark. As the Wolverines storm toward the historic milestone, the excitement of coach Jim Harbaugh is over the top.

During a Monday press conference, Harbaugh spoke passionately about the achievement in the context of Michigan football's 144-year legacy. Harbaugh said:

"That's a culmination of 144 years of Michigan football. No team has won more. We'll be the first to get to 1,000, God willing and the creek don't rise."

Harbaugh has already made plans for celebrations for the occasion, including honoring the coaching staff with specially crafted 'M' rings for those with considerable tenures.

The thoughtfulness extends to the team's appearance, with a proposal to alter the endzone spelling from 'Michigan' to '1G'. Harbaugh said:

"There will definitely be a sticker on the helmet."

The Wolverines coach even discussed an idea from Deion Sanders' playbook:

"I thought Deion Sanders had a great idea where he gave suits to all of the players. I would love to have a suit with a 'Michigan, one thousand' on there. Hopefully, it comes this season, we're working really hard to make that happen."

The Wolverines have a chance to create history in Week 11, with a clash against the Maryland Terrapins (5-2, 2-2) potentially marking their 1000th win.