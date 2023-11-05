Keon Coleman injury update: Latest on FSU WR after Week 10 clash

Keon Coleman missed Florida State’s game against Pitt this weekend due to an undisclosed injury. The absence of the standout wide receiver from the conference matchup came as a surprise to many Seminoles fans as he did not feature in the injury report throughout the week.

Coleman was notably not dressed for pregame warmups before he was confirmed to be out of the contest. His absence wasn't felt so much against the Panthers as the Seminoles secured a 24-7 win and continued their winning streak, which has spanned from last season.

Keon Coleman's injury update

Following the game against Pitt on Saturday night, Florida State coach Mike Norvell gave an update on the condition that made Keon Coleman miss the matchup. The WR was reported to have suffered an injury in Week 9, and that stopped him from playing against the Panthers.

"He's [Keon] good. It's just unfortunate, in the last game, there was an injury that kept him out from tonight," Norvell said. "We're very hopeful that he'll be back extremely soon, so I'm looking forward to how it progresses this week."

What happened to Keon Coleman

According to Mike Norvell, Coleman suffered an undisclosed injury against Wake Forest in Week 9. This came as a surprise to many college football fans as he wasn't noticed to have suffered any form of injury during the conference matchup in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, last week.

It was reported shortly before the Week 10 matchup that Coleman's participation in practice during the previous week was restricted, but the nature of his ailment was not evident. This marks the first game he has missed this season, having been a regular in the Florida State lineup all season.

When will Keon Coleman return?

There's no certainty as to when Coleman will eventually make a return to the field after missing Saturday's game. However, Norvell is hopeful the wide receiver will return to action very soon. The program will assess the progress of his recovery ahead of this week to know his status.

As it stands, he remains questionable when the Florida State Seminoles (9-0, 7-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) play their Week 11 matchup against the Miami (FL) Hurricanes. Keon Coleman is the Seminoles' leading receiver this season, with 38 receptions for 538 yards and nine touchdowns. His presence is more crucial with the continuous absence of Johnny Wilson due to injury.