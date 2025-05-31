Kevin Jennings Heisman Predictions: Exploring SMU QB’s chances for CFB’s most prestigious individual award 

SMU Mustangs quarterback Kevin Jennings did not come into the 2024 season as a starter, sharing the role with Rhett Lashlee. However, Jennings was announced as the team's staring quarterback early in the season.
This was the right move from the Mustangs as Jennings led the team to the ACC Championship game. Despite not winning the championship, they made the College Football Playoff for the first time in their history.
Jennings will hope to replicate last year's success this season as well. If he succeeds, there is a chance that he would end up winning the Heisman Trophy. Before the season starts, let's have a look at his chances.
Kevin Jennings 2025 Heisman Odds: Where he stands now
At the time of writing (May 31), Kevin Jennings is still seen as an underdog to win the Heisman Trophy. The bookmakers give him odds of +5000 to win.
This is similar to the odds given to players like USC Trojans quarterback Miller Moss and Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love.
Jennings has the best odds from the SMU roster, however, which may suggest that the Mustangs will struggle to return to the CFP and the ACC championship game this year.
SMU’ s Heisman History: Can Kevin Jennings join the list?
If Kevin Jennings wins the Heisman Trophy this year, he would be the second player in the history of the SMU Mustangs to win the award.
Doak Walker won it in 1948. He was able to turn this program around, turning SMU into a strong team that America fell in love with in the post-war world. Doak's contributions as a halfback and as a kicker gave him the Heisman Trophy, and his success forced the Mustangs to move from playing games on their campus to the Cotton Bowl.
This is why the Cotton Bowl is referred to as "The House that Doak built".
Doak Walker's name is still relevant today, and the award for the best running back in college football is also known as the Doak Walker award.
Kevin Jennings' top competitors
Kevin Jennings has a slim chance of winning the Heisman Trophy. This year's trophy is likely to be dominated by quarterbacks, with Jennings currently not strong enough to be in the running.
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning is the favorite to win this year. However, the likes of Garrett Nussmeier (LSU Tigers) and Cade Klubnik (Clemson Tigers) closely follow.
Who's NEXT on the HOT SEAT? Check out the 7 teams that desperately need a coaching change