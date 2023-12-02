Khyree Jackson Injury: What happened to Oregon Ducks' DB?

The Oregon Ducks were still reeling after losing star defensive back Jordan Burch when another DB Khyree Jackson gave them a scare. The Ducks struggled initially without their top two cornerbacks and Burch. And then the news of a Jackson injury just increased their headaches.

The Ducks are up against the Washington Huskies in the Pac-12 championship game on Friday. They are after revenge for the loss they suffered from the same team in the regular season. Here is the latest update on Khyree Jackson's injury that may spoil the resilience that Oregon has shown in the game so far:

Khyree Jackson's injury update

According to Oregon Insider James Crepea, Khyree Jackson was seen limping on the Oregon Ducks sidelines. Missing him for the game would have put the Oregon aspirations in jeopardy. But the latest update is not encouraging:

Khyree returned to play for his team shortly after the initial injury scare. It didn't stop him for long at first and he came back out there trying to win his team the conference title in a quest for the national championship.

What happened to Khyree Jackson?

Khyree Jackson got injured and limped off twice in the Pac-12 championship game. He had initially returned after suffering the same fate earlier but he seems to have aggravated the same injury. And that might be it for the defensive back as far as Friday's game is concerned.

Jackson had a great game against the Huskies and was involved in a lot of defensive plays to keep his team in the game. He even caught an interception which many thought could have been a pick-six if he had decided to take off.

When will Khyree Jackson return?

It is difficult to say when Khyree Jackson will return for the Ducks, even if they make it to the college football playoffs. Head coach Dan Lanning might provide an update during his post-game press conference.

The Ducks are behind 34-24 with little time to go in the fourth quarter. The defensive injuries have hampered them against the Huskies. And it looks like Washington could make it 2-0 against them for the year, barring a late Bo Nix miracle.