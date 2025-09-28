"Kick the FG you clown": Georgia fans tear into Kirby Smart for "dumbest" game management in crushing 24-21 loss vs. Alabama 

Kirby Smart and his team succumbed to a 21-24 loss at the hands of the Alabama Crimson Tide at Sanford Stadium. This was their first loss of the season after a three-game winning streak. However, the Georgia coach found himself in troubled waters after he made a mistake during a key decision in the second half.
In the fourth quarter, during a fourth-and-one play at the Crimson Tide's eight-yard line, Kirby Smart decided not to attempt a field goal. Instead, their attempt at a fourth-down conversion resulted in a three-yard loss and a change of possession.
After the game, fans took to social media to criticize Kirby Smart's gameplay decision that contributed to their loss at Sanford Stadium.
The Crimson Tide had taken an early lead in the game thanks to a six-yard touchdown pass from Ty Simpson. In the second quarter, they extended this lead to 14-0 after Simpson found Isaiah Horton for a six-yard TD pass. Gunner Stockton then put the Bulldogs on the scoreboard for the night after a 38-yard TD pass to Colbie Young.
After some back-and-forth action, Alabama had a 14-24 lead at the end of the first half. Josh McCray's one-yard rushing TD minimized Georgia's deficit to just three points. However, Kirby Smart's costly mistake lost his team their offensive momentum and brought an end to their three-game winning streak.
Kirby Smart opens up about not attempting the field goal
In the post-game press conference, the Georgia coach shared some insight into his decision to go for a fourth-down conversion instead of attempting the field goal.
"We were thirdd and fourth, and we had decided if we had gained anything, we were going for it," Smart said as per SI. "And that play had been really successful for us, we missed a block that you gotta make."
Smart is now 1-7 so far against Alabama with the Georgia Bulldogs. When asked about this record, he said that he is not too worried about the outcome.
"I mean what's everybody else's record against them?" Smart said. "You got it? I don't either. I don't lose sleep over that because those games have been like championship-caliber games. Right?"
The Bulldogs next take on the Kentucky Wildcats on Oct. 4 at Sanford Stadium. The game will be broadcast on ABC and ESPN3 at noon ET. Can Smart help his team compete for another national championship this year?
