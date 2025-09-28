"Kick the FG you clown": Georgia fans tear into Kirby Smart for "dumbest" game management in crushing 24-21 loss vs. Alabama 

Kirby Smart and his team succumbed to a 21-24 loss at the hands of the Alabama Crimson Tide at Sanford Stadium. This was their first loss of the season after a three-game winning streak. However, the Georgia coach found himself in troubled waters after he made a mistake during a key decision in the second half.

In the fourth quarter, during a fourth-and-one play at the Crimson Tide's eight-yard line, Kirby Smart decided not to attempt a field goal. Instead, their attempt at a fourth-down conversion resulted in a three-yard loss and a change of possession.

After the game, fans took to social media to criticize Kirby Smart's gameplay decision that contributed to their loss at Sanford Stadium.

Frank White @playerpres76 Kirby Smart 100% responsible for that loss. Kick the FG you clown 🤡

Micah Levin @ChiefUGA Kirby smart lost us this game. Too stubborn in red zone and you kick the effin fg. The lack of play action to Luckie and Delp or anyone in the red zone is insane . So tired of losing to bama this game was ours and we choked again!! Arrrrrrrr

Rocky Cersosimo @rocksauce22 If Kirby Smart wasn’t as successful as he’s been he’s probably be fired on the spot for that tonight. His coaching decisions absolutely cost them that game.

SportsTalk @hottakesareus Kirby Smart not kicking a FG is absolutely nonsense to me

Rusty Allen @rusallen This loss is 💯 on Coach Kirby Smart. Didn’t kick the field goal. Punted the ball back to a team you couldn’t stop with three minutes on the clock. I ain’t hatin’ I love the Dawgs. This is a coaching loss! So tired of losing to this team…

Jackson Smith @jacksmith007 Fire Kirby smart for the dumbest decision ever. @UGAAthletics @UGAAthletics how you don’t kick a fg to tie the game. This is why you are 1-7 against bama.

The Crimson Tide had taken an early lead in the game thanks to a six-yard touchdown pass from Ty Simpson. In the second quarter, they extended this lead to 14-0 after Simpson found Isaiah Horton for a six-yard TD pass. Gunner Stockton then put the Bulldogs on the scoreboard for the night after a 38-yard TD pass to Colbie Young.

After some back-and-forth action, Alabama had a 14-24 lead at the end of the first half. Josh McCray's one-yard rushing TD minimized Georgia's deficit to just three points. However, Kirby Smart's costly mistake lost his team their offensive momentum and brought an end to their three-game winning streak.

Kirby Smart opens up about not attempting the field goal

In the post-game press conference, the Georgia coach shared some insight into his decision to go for a fourth-down conversion instead of attempting the field goal.

"We were thirdd and fourth, and we had decided if we had gained anything, we were going for it," Smart said as per SI. "And that play had been really successful for us, we missed a block that you gotta make."

Smart is now 1-7 so far against Alabama with the Georgia Bulldogs. When asked about this record, he said that he is not too worried about the outcome.

"I mean what's everybody else's record against them?" Smart said. "You got it? I don't either. I don't lose sleep over that because those games have been like championship-caliber games. Right?"

The Bulldogs next take on the Kentucky Wildcats on Oct. 4 at Sanford Stadium. The game will be broadcast on ABC and ESPN3 at noon ET. Can Smart help his team compete for another national championship this year?

