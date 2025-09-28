"Washed at 18 years old," "Butter fingers": CFB fans torch Alabama's Ryan Williams for dropping easy TD pass early in 1st Q vs. Georgia

Wide receiver Ryan Williams once again had some challenges to overcome on the field. In the first quarter of their Week 4 showdown against the Georgia Bulldogs, he dropped an important pass from quarterback Ty Simpson.During a second-and-10 play in the first quarter, Simpson threw a pass down the field while targeting Ryan Williams. The wide receiver was in the clear as he had two Georgia defenders on his tail. However, he ended up dropping the football, leading to an incomplete pass on a chance that could have been a potential touchdown.Fans took to the comments to share their reactions to the wide receiver dropping an early, crucial pass in Week 4.Anthony @Anthony_3668LINKRyan Williams washed at 18 years old 😭😭😭Tyler Gallagher @T_Gallagher97LINKBruh Fuck Ryan Williams… Mf Overrated As Shit!!Paradoxe, The Great @Astronomikal1LINKRyan Williams got butter fingers. That’s crazy the throw was perfect.ATL Liam @OAFCLiamLINKRyan Williams has to do better. Unacceptable level of drops #rolltide #bamavsugaBlake @RyanDayRuinedMeLINK@barstoolsports They really said he cleared Jeremiah Though 😭😭Andrew @JasonTaylorALINKRyan Williams has BRICK HANDSWilliams committed to play for the Alabama Crimson Tide as part of the recruiting class of 2024. During his true freshman campaign last season, he played in all 13 games and recorded 865 yards and eight TDs passing while the team finished with a 9-4 record and a ReliaQuest Bowl loss against Michigan.