  • College Football
  CFB fans torch Alabama's Ryan Williams for dropping easy TD pass early in 1st Q vs. Georgia

"Washed at 18 years old," "Butter fingers": CFB fans torch Alabama's Ryan Williams for dropping easy TD pass early in 1st Q vs. Georgia

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Sep 28, 2025 01:05 GMT
Alabama v Georgia - Source: Getty
"Washed at 18 years old," "Butter fingers": CFB fans torch Alabama's Ryan Williams for dropping easy TD pass early in 1st Q vs. Georgia

Wide receiver Ryan Williams once again had some challenges to overcome on the field. In the first quarter of their Week 4 showdown against the Georgia Bulldogs, he dropped an important pass from quarterback Ty Simpson.

During a second-and-10 play in the first quarter, Simpson threw a pass down the field while targeting Ryan Williams. The wide receiver was in the clear as he had two Georgia defenders on his tail. However, he ended up dropping the football, leading to an incomplete pass on a chance that could have been a potential touchdown.

Fans took to the comments to share their reactions to the wide receiver dropping an early, crucial pass in Week 4.

Williams committed to play for the Alabama Crimson Tide as part of the recruiting class of 2024. During his true freshman campaign last season, he played in all 13 games and recorded 865 yards and eight TDs passing while the team finished with a 9-4 record and a ReliaQuest Bowl loss against Michigan.

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

