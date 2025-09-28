"Nick Saban would never allow this": CFB fans call out Ryan Williams for carrying doll with him ahead of Alabama-Georgia showdown

By Geoff
Modified Sep 28, 2025 00:13 GMT
Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams (Image Source: IMAGN)
Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams (Image Source: IMAGN)

College football fans called out Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams for carrying something that they believe multi-titled coach Nick Saban wouldn't allow at gameday.

Ad

Williams arrived at the Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia, wearing a crimson suit and apparently carrying a T-Rex doll with him.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Reports say that the wide receiver carries the doll with him for pregame emotional support, but fans aren't buying it. One X user claimed that the legendary Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban wouldn't allow Williams to bring the doll with him in the athletes' quarters.

"Nick Saban would never allow this," the fan wrote.
Ad

Another fan hilariously believed that the T-Rex doll could affect the defense, especially the players who'll be assigned to guard the Alabama wideout.

Ad

Other fans wanted it banned completely. However, other users say they have no issues with Williams bringing the doll with him as long as it could help him perform what is asked of him.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Other fans couldn't comprehend the logic of Williams bringing the stuffed prehistoric animal with him to Alabama games.

Ad
Ad
Ad

The six-foot sophomore has been playing well for the Crimson Tide this season. He has accumulated 195 receiving yards for an average of 19.5 yards per carry and has two touchdowns.

Read More: Nick Saban takes massive shot at James Franklin and Penn State ahead of White Out game vs. Dan Lanning's Oregon

Alabama needs to pick up an important win against Georgia in an all-important SEC game

No. 17 Alabama (2-1) is in a must-win mode when it takes on No. 5 Georgia (3-0) in its SEC debut on Saturday.

Ad

The Crimson Tide will rely on quarterback Ty Simpson to carry the team to a big win over the Bulldogs, who are playing well with QB Gunnar Stockton.

Simpson has passed for 862 yards with nine touchdowns and zero interceptions in three games. He has rushed for 45 yards in 17 carries and one touchdown.

After losing its opener to Florida State, Alabama has strung up two consecutive wins over ULM (73-0) and Wisconsin (38-14) to keep itself afloat this season.

Ad

A surprise win over higher-ranked Georgia would be big for their conference and college football playoff chances, as Alabama has been a perennial contender each season.

Also Read: "You can't let them tee off": Nick Saban rings alarm for TY Simpson with critical strategy against Georgia in Week 5

About the author
Geoff

Geoff

Twitter icon

Geoffrey Latayan is a journalist who covers college basketball at Sportskeeda. An AB Communication graduate from De La Salle Lipa, he is an avid sports fan who follows college basketball, MLB, NBA and pro wrestling.

As a writer, he's adept at stats and previously covered college sports in the Philippines. Geoff has interviewed former NBA star Detlef Schrempf, although it was way before the "sportsblog" era.

Geoff believes the gap between College sports and major leagues has narrowed thanks to the new stars of the sport, who can give the pro leagues a run for their money.

His favorite college players of all time are Michael Jordan and Allan Iverson. In fact, the Jordan admiration extended to North Carolina becoming his favorite college team as well. Geoff rates Carmelo Anthony winning the national title for Syracuse as his favorite College Sports moment and he is also a die-hard Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia 76ers fan.

Know More

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!

Quick Links

Edited by Geoff
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications