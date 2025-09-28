"Nick Saban would never allow this": CFB fans call out Ryan Williams for carrying doll with him ahead of Alabama-Georgia showdown

College football fans called out Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams for carrying something that they believe multi-titled coach Nick Saban wouldn't allow at gameday.Williams arrived at the Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia, wearing a crimson suit and apparently carrying a T-Rex doll with him.Reports say that the wide receiver carries the doll with him for pregame emotional support, but fans aren't buying it. One X user claimed that the legendary Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban wouldn't allow Williams to bring the doll with him in the athletes' quarters.&quot;Nick Saban would never allow this,&quot; the fan wrote.Another fan hilariously believed that the T-Rex doll could affect the defense, especially the players who'll be assigned to guard the Alabama wideout.WLM @WilliamMountai8LINKHe about to T-Rex yo defensive game plan 😂Other fans wanted it banned completely. However, other users say they have no issues with Williams bringing the doll with him as long as it could help him perform what is asked of him.Kliff Dixon @KliffDixonLLCLINKStopOatmeal Pies And Skill Guys @kfranklin254LINKJust give me 150 and 2 TDsFlap🐐 @Flapjack53____LINKSpin button +25 tonightOther fans couldn't comprehend the logic of Williams bringing the stuffed prehistoric animal with him to Alabama games.Barn Burner#1 @TideorDieLINKNeed to be walking around with a footballWade Phillips @WadePhi44025200LINKIs that a stuffed animalLawtide423 @lawtide1xLINKI like it more if it was a Blow up Doll . #RollTideThe six-foot sophomore has been playing well for the Crimson Tide this season. He has accumulated 195 receiving yards for an average of 19.5 yards per carry and has two touchdowns.Read More: Nick Saban takes massive shot at James Franklin and Penn State ahead of White Out game vs. Dan Lanning's OregonAlabama needs to pick up an important win against Georgia in an all-important SEC gameNo. 17 Alabama (2-1) is in a must-win mode when it takes on No. 5 Georgia (3-0) in its SEC debut on Saturday.The Crimson Tide will rely on quarterback Ty Simpson to carry the team to a big win over the Bulldogs, who are playing well with QB Gunnar Stockton.Simpson has passed for 862 yards with nine touchdowns and zero interceptions in three games. He has rushed for 45 yards in 17 carries and one touchdown.After losing its opener to Florida State, Alabama has strung up two consecutive wins over ULM (73-0) and Wisconsin (38-14) to keep itself afloat this season.A surprise win over higher-ranked Georgia would be big for their conference and college football playoff chances, as Alabama has been a perennial contender each season.Also Read: &quot;You can't let them tee off&quot;: Nick Saban rings alarm for TY Simpson with critical strategy against Georgia in Week 5