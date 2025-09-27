  • home icon
  "You can't let them tee off": Nick Saban rings alarm for TY Simpson with critical strategy against Georgia in Week 5

"You can't let them tee off": Nick Saban rings alarm for TY Simpson with critical strategy against Georgia in Week 5

By Arnold
Modified Sep 27, 2025 15:44 GMT
Nick Saban rings alarm for TY Simpson with critical strategy against Georgia in Week 5
Nick Saban rings alarm for TY Simpson with critical strategy against Georgia in Week 5 (Image Credits - IMAGM/GETTY)

Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson will face a stern test against the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs (3-0) in Week 5 on Saturday. The No. 17 Crimson Tide (2-1) might struggle to qualify for the College Football Playoff if they lose to the Bulldogs, and former Alabama coach Nick Saban has offered some advice to Simpson ahead of the game.

"I think the big difference (for Alabama) is Ty Simpson is playing with confidence," Saban said on "GameDay" on Saturday. "But I think one of the most important things playing against Georgia is you’ve got to be able to establish the run so that you have balance on offense. You can’t let them tee off, they can’t get you in third-and-long. This is going to be one of the most challenging things because Georgia is so good and prides themselves on stopping the run."
Saban coached at Alabama for 17 years before stepping down in January 2024. He won six national titles during his time with the Tide.

In three games this season, Simpson has completed 64 of 89 passes for 862 yards and nine touchdowns with no interceptions. He has also rushed for 45 yards and one TD.

It will be interesting to see if Simpson and Alabama can hand Georgia its first loss of the season.

Alabama HC Kalen DeBoer heaps praise on Ty Simpson ahead of Week 5 clash vs. Georgia

NCAA Football: Alabama Crimson Tide QB Ty Simpson
NCAA Football: Alabama Crimson Tide QB Ty Simpson - Source: Imagn

Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer has heaped praise on Ty Simpson ahead of the crunch game against Georgia.

"As far as growth, I can't say it's a surprise; it's what I hoped for," DeBoer said on Wednesday. "Ty's growth that we've seen from week one to week two and now three, you really saw that jump heavily. And that should be for your team, but also especially for your quarterback. He put so much work into it, cleaning up the little things he could've done better... You know it's gonna happen." He also referenced the "cohesion and trust" that Simpson is building with the offense.
The Alabama vs. Georgia Week 5 clash will be broadcast live on ABC. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Arnold

Arnold

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Edited by Arnold
