"Kindergarten art class" "Could they have made it any uglier": CFB fans react to SEC's new 16-team logo

College football fans do not like the new SEC 16-team logo and said as much online. The SEC expanded to add Texas and Oklahoma and because of that, the conference decided to add a new logo that features all 16 teams.

Expand Tweet

Trending

After the logo went on social media, college football fans reacted to it with almost unanimous criticism. Many thought the logo was like something designed by school children:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"Could they have made it any uglier?," a fan wrote.

"How nice. Kindergarten art class," another fan added.

Expand Tweet

"How in the world can you describe this as electric? Literally the opposite of electric," a fan wrote.

"Did they not run this by someone? I can’t imagine how they could’ve done a worse job," a fan added.

Expand Tweet

Many hoped the logo was fake or it would get a makeover soon.

"Horrible this better be fake," a fan wrote.

"This has to be a troll post," a fan added.

It's clear that fans do not like the new logo, with many believing they could have made something better than what was created.

SEC discussion major rule change

Ahead of the 2024 SEC season, commissioner Greg Sankey is considering a major rule change. Sankey revealed that required injury reports were something the conference was discussing.

Expand Tweet

"SEC commish Greg Sankey said league will discuss player availability reports, such as injury reports, at SEC spring meetings, but does not expect a decision this week."

The NFL has detailed injury reports after every practice, and the SEC could soon be following which will give fans and bettors more information on games. Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops was a fan of the idea of injury reports being required as he says he already is honest about players' injuries.

Expand Tweet

"I'm pretty forthcoming. If someone's out, I"ll say they're out. I’m on board. We have so many other big issues now. That's a mouse turd there"

Whether or not the change will go into effect for the 2024 season remains to be seen.