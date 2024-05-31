The SEC and Netflix are closing in on a documentary. The documentary would be similar to F1's 'Drive to Survive' and the PGA Tour's 'Full Swing,' The Athletic reported.

According to the report, contracts have not been signed but all indications is that an agreement is close, which will bring viewers behind the scenes for the upcoming football season.

Netflix declined to comment but SEC commissioner Greg Sankey wouldn't confirm the news.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“We make announcements when we make announcements,” Sankey said. “Despite what sources like to say, nothing’s done until it’s done.”

Trending

According to The Athletic, all SEC teams can decide to opt in or opt out of the documentary. Georgia is among those with some interest but hasn’t made a decision yet, according to The Athletic.

It is also a perfect time for the documentary, as college football is expanding to 12 teams so more SEC teams will be in the running for the playoffs and the national championship.

SEC's Greg Sankey believes NCAA Division I can operate together

The commissioner of the SEC, Greg Sankey, says he's ready to take on a leadership role as college sports go into murky waters.

With college realignment going on, there has been talk of a super league and conferences leaving the NCAA. However, Sankey believes they can continue working together, as he brushed off talks of a Super League.

"The fact that people have interest in throwing ideas out, that's up to them," Sankey said, via ESPN. "I spend my time on what I have to do... You can use the cliché, 'If I was buying stock, I'd buy stock in college sports.' Well, apparently a lot of people believe that outside of college sports. Something's going right."

The Super League has been catching some real traction lately as college fans think it would be better for them to leave the NCAA. A super league would likely be between the SEC and the Big Ten, but for now, Sankey is fine with the NCAA still being involved.