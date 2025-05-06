Kirby Smart & Co. handed huge boost as top-notch QB recommits to Georgia

The Georgia Bulldogs have landed a top-notch quarterback recruit in the class of 2026.
Jared Curtis was the top-ranked quarterback and second-ranked player in the class, and originally committed to Georgia. Yet, he re-opened his recruiting, but ended up committing back to the Bulldogs on May 5.
Curtis is playing high school football at Nashville Christian School, and he explained why he decided to recommit to Georgia.
“Georgia speaks for itself,” Curtis said, via On3. “I’ve built a relationship with Coach Bobo and Coach Smart. I think they’re a powerhouse and they have great coaches all around. They have the players up there and they’re very disciplined.”
The 6-foot-3, 225-pound quarterback who is considered a great pocket passer and On3 compared him to Matthew Stafford.
“Jared Curtis’ top shelf arm talent and ability to make plays outside of structure remind us of Matthew Stafford at the same stage. Curtis has a bigger frame than Stafford, while Stafford was more proven against top competition playing at a high level of Texas high school football.”
Curtis threw for 2830 yards, 40 touchdowns and 3 interceptions in high school last season. He also rushed for 637 yards and 18 rushing touchdowns as he was a dominant force in high school in 2024.
Jared Curtis praises Georgia's Mike Bobo
After Jared Curtis re-committed to Georgia, he praised Bulldogs' offensive coordinator Mike Bobo.
Bobo led the recruitment for Curtis, who is the top-ranked quarterback in 2026. After re-committing to Georgia, he praised Bobo for everything he did.
“The biggest thing is the relationship with Coach Bobo and what they do with quarterbacks,” Curtis said. “Coach Bobo has a long history and he’s done great as an offensive coordinator and I’m looking forward to getting back up there.”
Curtis had hinted at re-committing to Georgia back in February as he praised the Bulldogs' winning culture.
“I talked to Georgia and they’re not losing,” Curtis said. “I just love the consistency there and I think they will get better.”
In 2025, Georgia will likely start Gunner Stockton, but Curtis has the talent to go in and compete for a starting job as a freshman in 2026.
The Bulldogs will open their 2025 college football season on August 30 against Marshall.
Georgia Bulldogs Fan? Check out the latest Georgia Bulldogs depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place!