Mike Bobo contract details: Georgia offensive coordinator signs a two-year deal with the Bulldogs

The Georgia Bulldogs have signed Mike Bobo to a contract extension. Bobo has been with the Bulldogs since 2022 and has been the team's offensive coordinator since 2023. With the success Georgia has had, the Bulldogs gave Bobo an extension, according to Marc Weiszer of Athens Banner-Herald.

According to the report, Bobo's salary of $1.403 million goes up to $1.503 million on July 1, 2025, and to $1.603 million on July 1, 2026.

Bobo's offense was the subject of criticism last season as Georgia scored just 13 points at Kentucky and 10 each against Ole Miss and Notre Dame. However, Kirby Smart felt like Bobo has done enough to get a contract extension that takes him through to the 2026 season.

Under Bobo, Georgia ranked 38th in the nation in scoring last season at 31.5 points, which was well down from 40.1 points per game in 2023, which ranked fifth.

Kirby Smart had no issue with Mike Bobo's offense at Georgia

Despite Georgia failing to score in many critical games, Kirby Smart doesn't think that is because of what plays Mike Bobo called.

Instead, Smart said Georgia played a lot of good defenses and turnovers also hurt their offense.

“I attribute it to, number one, some really good defenses we've played,” Smart said, via Athens Banner-Herald. “We've had a rotating lineup with guys that have rolled in and out, and we haven't created the same thing on defense we've done in the past. If you go to years past, defense, we created more turnovers, better third downs to get the ball back.

"There's a lot of things we can do better to help our offense, but we certainly have to play better and do better. And a lot of that has to do with health and the schedule we play and having some playmakers that can make some plays too.”

Of course, Carson Beck threw 12 interceptions, which did stall some offensive drives. Also, Georgia lost some key playmakers to the NFL this offseason. The Bulldogs landed star receiver Zachariah Branch from USC and Noah Thomas from Texas A&M.

Georgia will open its 2025 college football season on August 30 against Marshall. The Bulldogs have notable games against Tennessee, Alabama, Ole Miss, Florida and Texas.

