Kirby Smart reveals Georgia's plans for G-Day amid other programs canceling Spring Game

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs have started their spring training and are preparing for the 2025 season. One of the biggest aspects of spring training for the Georgia Bulldogs every season is G-Day. G-Day is a televised spring scrimmage with the team that allows fans to get their first view of the new team with transfers and freshmen.

Ad

However, it was announced on Monday that the annual G-Day game would not be televised this season. So, when Kirby Smart did his press conference after practice on Tuesday, he was asked if the team still plans to do a G-Day event. He told reporters the plan is to go through with G-Day unless the team suffers too many injuries.

"I want to have G-Day but again we went through practice four," Smart said. "After practice one I couldn't say with certainty that we were gonna have it. Through practice four, I still feel good about it. We've been very fortunate on the injury side of things. We're very deficient at a couple of positions, so if we lose, one, or two, or three, it would convert into some kind of controlled practice, some kind of other format.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

But right now, we haven't been through scrimmages, we'll see where we go. In terms of TV, I think it was more about being controlled on what time, in terms of we like to have recruits there, prospects, we have official visits. So, we want to control the timing of it more. We want to be able to play at our pace without worrying about the constraints of playing within a window." (5:40)

Ad

Ad

Why are the Georgia Bulldogs not televising G-Day this year?

Unlike most years, the Georgia Bulldogs will not televise G-Day this year. Typically, G-Day is broadcast to fans nationwide through a deal with one of the major broadcasters. However, there have been reports that the Bulldogs are opting to produce their behind-the-scenes programming. As a result, the game will not be broadcast on any of the usual networks.

However, the scrimmage is still expected to take place. Kirby Smart told reporters that after four practices, he is confident that the Bulldogs can do the scrimmage on Apr. 12th. The game will still be public for fans to watch in person. If there are too many injuries, the team will adjust the format of G-Day.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Georgia Bulldogs Fan? Check out the latest Georgia Bulldogs depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place!