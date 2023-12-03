Kirby Smart is defiant that his Georgia Bulldogs are still one of the top four teams in the country. The two-time defending national champions were edged out of the SEC championship game on Saturday, jeopardizing their run to another national title. But the Georgia head coach did not hold back while making the case for his team's playoff spot.

The Bulldogs fell to familiar foes Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC championship game in Atlanta on Saturday. It turned out to be a rather close game in the end and Alabama saw it over the line. Will the defeat to the Bulldogs mean that they won't be a part of the college football playoffs?

Here is what the Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart had to say about his team’s playoff chances despite the defeat.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

“You are gonna tell me that somebody sitting in that committee room and doesn't think that Georgia team was not one of the best four teams, I don't know if they are in the right profession because it's a really good football team. A really talented football team, a really balanced football team. So, you know, they have to make that decision, but it is the BEST four teams,” Smart said in the post-game press conference.

Expand Tweet

The Bulldogs were ranked No. 1 coming into the game and were arguably the best team in the country in the last 13 weeks. But nothing can be said about the selection committee’s decision on their playoff chances as of now. The fans, and Kirby Smart himself, will wait for the decision with bated breath.

Kirby Smart and Georgia fall to Nick Saban and Alabama

The Bulldogs were surely the favorites to win the SEC championship game due to their record this season. Georgia had come into the game undefeated, winning all of their 12 regular season games. But the championship days are always a different ball game.

No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide took control of the game in the first half, going into the half-time break with a 17-7 lead. The Bulldogs tried to pull back with a late onslaught but fell excruciatingly short, despite some injury woes for their opponents. Nick Saban and his boys won 27-24.

Kirby Smart would be waiting for the selection committee’s decision and will be hoping his plea is heard. But will the Bulldogs get a chance?