“Kirby still trying to get lessons from his papa,” “2 legends”: CFB world reacts to Nick Saban and Georgia HC Kirby Smart’s brief interaction

Former Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban continues his post-retirement golfing journey. Recently, he made his way to Greystone Gold and Country Club for the Regions Tradition Week and participated in Wednesday's Celebrity Pro-Am.

After missing last year's event because of his vacation in Italy, Nick Saban was looking forward to participating this year. He was joined by several other head coaches, including the likes of Kalen DeBoer, Kirby Smart, Hugh Freeze, and others.

During the event, a clip of Nick Saban's interaction with Georgia head coach Kirby Smart went viral on social media. Smart was a part of Saban's coaching staff in Alabama before becoming the head coach of the Bulldogs in 2016.

College football fans took to the comments section to share their reactions to the duo's meetup off the football field.

One fan wrote that Kirby Smart is still trying to learn a few more tips from Saban.

"Kirby still trying to get lessons from his papa."

Another fan was left mesmerized by the duo.

"2 legends"

One fan highlighted:

"You guys act like we are supposed to be insulted by this lol. As if Saban didn’t learn from coaches he worked under and was born as an elite coach. Kirby also brought a ton to the table for all those teams at LSU and Bama. Don’t act like it was a one way street."

Another fan stated that Kirby Smart was the reason Saban retired and that now it was time for the Bulldogs to dominate the SEC.

"Smart put him retirement, Saban knew his days were over! Georgia is the new Dynasty! Go Dawgs!"

This fan compared the duo to Superman's weakness.

"Both these guys are my kryptonite"

Another fan said that Smart would go all out during the Alabama vs. Georgia game in September.

"Y'all better get your jabs in before September 28. Kirby gonna take out some frustration that day."

Nick Saban speaks up about decision to play in the Pro-Am post-retirement

While speaking to the media during the Regions Traditions Pro-Am, Nick Saban opened up about his life after retiring as a college football head coach. He said that the reason he chose to participate in the event post-retirement was that he was trying to make people 'feel good'.

"I'm trying to make people feel good, make them feel better. Nobody remembers anything you say but they do remember how you make them feel. So hopefully we can make some people feel good."

With Kalen DeBoer at the helm as the new head coach of the Crimson Tide, it will be interesting to see if he can carry on the legacy built by Saban at Tuscaloosa.

