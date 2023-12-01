The Washington Huskies take on the Oregon Ducks in the Pac-12 Football Championship Game on Friday night. And American sportscaster and former college football player Kirk Herbstreit has shared his views on it. The ESPN College GameDay analyst analyzed the big championship game on the Pat McAfee Show.

The Huskies have a perfect record coming into the game but have struggled for the last few weeks. On the other hand, the Ducks have been nothing short of a juggernaut since their defeat to Washington. And a place in the College Football Playoff is definitely on the line as the two meet again, in Las Vegas this time.

Here is what Herbstreit shared about the Huskies and their chances in the Pac-12 championship game:

"I think Washington knows they're big underdogs and they love the disrespect...”

The analyst also spoke highly of the Ducks, praising them for how they have gone about in the 2023 season. Herbstreit said the Pac-12 Championship game:

"You can look at Oregon and say it didn't play anybody," Herbstreit said. "And then, if you really understand and watch football, you can say that Oregon is a really good team with a really fast offense, with a quarterback who is processing quickly and getting the ball out, and with a defense that's flying around… I see a shootout. I think it would be a really good game.”

Both the teams have had a great season overall and are close to their target: the national championship. How exactly was their season, in light of the Kirk Herbstreit prediction?

Washington vs Oregon: Two almost perfect Pac-12 records

The Washington Huskies were dominant most of the season and put up some great performances. But the last few weeks have been far from perfect. Somehow, they still ended the season with an impressive 12-0 record. The Oregon Ducks have been a tough team to beat, their only loss coming against the Huskies themselves when they fell 33-36 in Week 7. They come in with an 11-1 record and better recent form.

Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. has put up some staggering numbers with 3,899 passing yards and 32 passing touchdowns. He threw eight picks this season so far. Oregon QB Bo Nix has been even better statistically, with 3,906 passing yards and 37 passing touchdowns. But he separated himself from Penix in the interceptions category with just two picks.

The stage is set. Will Washington defy the odds and win their first Pac-12 title since 2018? Or will Oregon take home the championship?