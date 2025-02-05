Kirk Herbstreit sets the record straight on whether he runs his twitter account after son Chase’s Michigan visit

Kirk Herbstreit has clarified his social media use, stating that he does indeed post on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter. This clarification came after Herbstreit had previously stated that he did not actively use the app and that his son made posts for him.

Herbstreit said on a January episode of the Andy & Ari podcast that he had deleted the app and that his son tweeted for him.

“I deleted Twitter a long time ago,” Herbstreit said. “I don’t have it. I just have a buddy… My son tweets stuff out.”

Herbstreit explained that he deleted the app to avoid negativity and trolls during the college football season. He said he felt it was best for his mental health. During this period, his son posted a few things for him.

On Tuesday, Herbstreit clarified that he is currently active on the app. He responded to a tweet that questioned whether he ran his account.

“Not at all. Just took a break from it during the season. I think Twitter is great and enjoy the back and forth with fans. Sorry for any confusion.”

Herbstreit has 1.8 million followers on X. So, while Herbstreit took a break from the app to avoid negativity, he is now active on X and personally manages his account.

Kirk Herbstreit wears Michigan gear on son's visit, putting family over rivalry

Kirk Herbstreit, a proud Ohio State alumnus, made waves by sporting Michigan gear while accompanying his son, Chase Herbstreit, on an official visit to Ann Arbor. Given the fierce rivalry between the Buckeyes and Wolverines, this moment stood out.

Herbstreit, who played quarterback for Ohio State from 1989 to 1993, has deep Buckeye ties. His father, Jim Herbstreit, was a co-captain on the 1960 Ohio State team and later served as an assistant coach. However, the family took precedence as Kirk supported Chase, who committed to Michigan in December.

Chase, a three-star quarterback in the 2025 recruiting cycle, ranks No. 148 at his position and No. 117 in Ohio. Notably, Ohio State did not extend him an offer. Meanwhile, Kirk’s son Zak was a walk-on for the Buckeyes’ championship team this season, and two of his other sons play as walk-ons at Clemson.

