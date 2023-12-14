ESPN Analyst and College GameDay crew member Kirk Herbstreit did not mince his word while defending his take on Alabama making it to the playoffs instead of Florida State. The CFB world, especially FSU fans have been particularly unhappy about the fact that despite having an undefeated record and winning the ACC Championship, the Seminoles were not selected as one of the top-four teams.

Instead, the one-loss Crimson Tide, who defeated Georgia to clinch the 2023 SEC Championship, secured a playoff berth. This led to CFB fans questioning the integrity of the playoff selection committee and the possible collusion between ESPN and the CFP. And Kirk Herbstreit's latest social media post added more fuel to the fire.

In a tweet he posted on X, formerly Twitter, Herbstreit went on a rant about how Alabama is the better team and went on to justify his stand by talking about his analysis of the games he's watched so far:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"Because Alabama is BETTER!!" Period! So is Texas. So is Michigan. So is Washington. So is Oregon. So is Georgia. I watch 10-15 games a week live from September-early December. I think I'm allowed to have an opinion on who I think is BETTER!! If FSU doesn't like it is 'THE BEST 4' tell the conference commissioners to change the protocol to 'MOST DESERVING'. Until then I and everyone else is certainly allowed to give an opinion in a subjective discussion!! Don't like it-change it."

Kirk Herbstreit then went on to compare this situation with the time back in 2000 when FSU was selected in place of the more deserving Miami Hurricanes to participate in the BCS championship game which they lost to Oklahoma. He said that when that happened, he didn't hear any complaints about the playoffs being rigged:

"It's funny when FSU went ahead of The U in 2000 after Dorsey and the boys beat the Noles and FSU went instead of a deserving Canes team to the BCS national championship where they lost to Oklahoma I didn't hear from all of you about the system being rigged and it's not fair. You were big fans of the turnout back then-of course most of you, in this despicable lunatic fringe, probably didn't even know about 2000 when the Noles got the benefit over a GREAT Miami team!"

Expand Tweet

Herbstreit then went on to end his long tweet by talking about how he loves the Florida State Seminoles and how it is frustrating to be left out despite being the undefeated ACC Champions. He concluded by talking about how the 12-team playoff format from next year might bring a change that will be feasible for the current college football scenario.

CFB fans heavily criticize Kirk Herbstreit's long social media post

Despite Kirk Herbstreit giving a lengthy justification for his stance, fans still went on to criticize his opinion on the matter and continued questioning his integrity along with the 13-member playoff committee.

Here are a few reactions on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Do you agree with Kirk Herbstreit's opinion? Let us know in the comments below.

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season