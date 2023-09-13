Alabama football has been in a whirlwind after is showdown 34-24 loss to the Texas Longhorns on Saturday.

Crimson Tide cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry has called unified action from the team, as quoted by Mike Rodak from 247Sports:

"I feel like we could have better in practice, preparing and just working together as a defense. Communicating on the back end. Make sure everybody has the right adjustments."

Alabama football in 2023

The Alabama Crimson Tide began this season with a massive 57-7 win against Middle State Tennessee on Sept. 3 before falling to 1-1 and dropping seven spots to a No. 10 ranking with the 34-24 upset to Texas.

Alabama's offense had a passing rate of 55.56%. They secured five touchdowns and an average of 9.4 yards per pass.

Despite a long battle and the setback, Jalen Milroe demonstrated his skills with 255 passing yards against Texas.

Nick Saban's take on the Tide's players

Nick Saban, the legendary Alabama Crimson Tide coach, has made sure to support his team. He maintains that each player and his growth matter to him. He set the tone in the postgame conference speaking in defense of Alabama football.

"Proud and happy to support them and appreciate what they do and have some gratitude," Saban said. "You know what else? Nobody wants to win worse than they do. Not me. Not you. I don't care what kind of fan you are. Nobody wants to win more than the players that play."