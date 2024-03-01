Kool-Aid McKinstry injury: Exploring the reasons why former Alabama CB is not working out at the NFL Combine 2024

Former Alabama Crimson Tide cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry will not be working out at the 2024 NFL Draft Combine. McKinstry is projected to be a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft but will not be participating in the combine due to an injury.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported the medical evaluation revealed McKinstry has a fracture in his right foot.

"During an NFL Combine medical evaluation, doctors found that #Bama All-American CB Kool-Aid McKinstry has a Jones fracture in his right foot, sources say. McKinstry won’t work out in Indy, but will do so at his Pro Day, then get it fixed. He should be 100% before training camp."

With McKinstry's fracture, he will not work out with the other cornerbacks on Friday at the 2024 NFL Draft Combine. Instead, the plan is for him to workout on his pro day and be 100 percent before training camp.

Whether or not McKinstry's injury and not participating at the NFL Draft Combine will have any impact on his draft stock is to be seen.

Kool-Aid McKinstry draft projection

Kool-Aid McKinstry is projected to go in the second half of the first round as he will be drafted in the 20's.

Despite not working out, McKinstry did meet with interested teams and spoke to the media, who says he isn't afraid to get physical with wide receivers.

"I'm more of a guy who has great IQ. ... (I'm) able to play man, not afraid to get in anyone's face and challenge them at the line of scrimmage. Being able to run with guys and cut them off and make plays down the field, make plays when they're shorter routes."

Last season with the Crimson Tide, he recorded 32 tackles and seven pass defenses as a shutdown corner.

According to ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. on his latest rankings, McKinstry is the seventh-ranked cornerback heading into the draft.