NFL Combine 2024: 5 players in the spotlight to run the fastest 40-yard dash

While the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory is still very much fresh in memory, fans' focus has now shifted to the NFL Scouting Combine, the next major NFL event.

Teams and scouts evaluate draft-ready prospects fresh out of college on a variety of parameters at the exclusive Combine. Physical, psychological, and medical evaluations are all part of these players' assessments.

The portion of the Combine that most football devotees are likely to be interested in is the physical evaluations, which is scheduled to begin on February 29.

Let's take a look at the athletes who are most likely to stand out in the 40-yard sprint at the 2024 NFL Draft Combine.

Top 5 players expected to impress at the 40-yard dash

5] Tyler Owens - Texas Tech - Safety

Tyler Owens of Texas Tech is an athletic freak even though he isn't a highly regarded NFL draft candidate. He is currently thought to be a late-round draft pick, but if he can light up the Combine with a lightning-fast 40-yard dash, he might go in the middle round.

After a three-year stint with the Texas Longhorns, Owens struggled to establish himself on the collegiate scene. In his fifth season, he eventually broke through as a starter at Texas Tech. Still, there's no denying his athletic skill set.

Owens competed in track running in high school, winning the 100-meter dash and the 4x200-meter relay. He was timed in the mid-4.3 area and proved to be a superb all-around athlete.

Owens has as good opportunity as any competitor in this year's class to run the fastest 40-yard sprint given his past experience and reputation.

4] Jawhar Jordan Jr. - Louisville - Running Back

Jawhar Jordan is a valuable player on the field because of his speed.

He became one of the main contributors to Louisville's offensive success in his final season with the squad, registering 1,128 yards and 13 touchdowns with the Cardinals this past season. He placed third in total yards gained from rushing.

Jordan also had a significant role in Louisville's victories over Notre Dame and Duke, as he scored two touchdowns through the air in each contest.

3] Roman Wilson - Michigan - Wide Receiver

Given that Rowan Wilson's mother, Colleen Colegrove, was a standout track star in high school, it would seem that speed runs in the family.

Wilson's coaches believe that his legs are capable of carrying him up the field in a flash because of the way he powers past opponents and ahead of his blockers with each stride.

Roman Wilson has a chance to set the record for quickest 40-yard time at this year's Combine, but he will need to do better than his 4.37-second record from The Opening in 2019.

2] Anthony Gould - Oregon State - Wide Receiver

One of the fastest prospects expected to attend this year's combine is Anthony Gould.

Gould is expected to contend for the Combine's 40-yard best record this year, given his average of over 16 yards per catch in his final two seasons with the Beavers. According to reports, he was also a prominent sprinter in the high school ranks at Oregon.

Gould doesn't have long strides because he is barely 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 172 pounds.

Gould has incredible breakaway quickness, therefore it should be possible for him to complete the 40-yard dash in the low 4.3s at this year's event.

1] Xavier Worthy - Texas - Wide Receiver

Xavier Worthy once clocked 4.29 seconds 40-yard dash time, according to reports. He also ran an 100-meter dash in just 10.55 seconds in high school. Without a doubt, Worthy will be among the top competitors in this year's 40-yard dash.

A block in the back penalty against Iowa State in 2023 resulted in Worthy's 84-yard punt return touchdown being called back. However, that touchdown run gave him the fastest monitored time of the 2023 campaign, with a pace of 22.7 miles per hour.

Worthy recorded 197 receptions for 2,755 yards and 26 touchdowns over the course of three seasons with the Longhorns. It is expected that a strong showing at the Combine will increase his total draft stock.