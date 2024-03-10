Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen, has now developed an interest in basketball. This happened after her father retired from the position of head coach of Alabama's football team.

Alabama's men's basketball team went against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday. The two put up an impressive fight against each other, but it was the Crimson Tide who emerged victorious, 92-88.

Kristen Saban Setas was excitedly watching the game and also commented on the Crimson Tide basketball team's head coach's outfit. Nate Oats wore a salmon-colored checkered blazer over a white button-down. He paired them with olive-colored pants and beige shoes.

Taking note of the coach's outfit, Kristen wrote on X:

"Nate's fit is fire today."

Kristen Saban also has a penchant for stylish and creative Crimson Tide-themed outfits. Nick Saban's daughter has often been seen on the sidelines in designer outfits.

Nate Oats once revealed Nick Saban talked to the Alabama basketball team

In February, when the Crimson Tide men's basketball team was to play against the Texas A&M Aggies, the team was given a pep talk by the seven-time national championship-winning coach, Nick Saban.

As per Mike Rodak's tweets, Nate Oats said on the pregame show that the former Alabam football team's head coach spoke with the basketball team before the match.

Oats said:

“We had Coach Saban talk to our team yesterday. Always go back to his process. Like, honestly, the more you talk about championships, the less you’re focused on what you should be doing today.

“So they know where we’re at (in the SEC) I briefly mentioned where we’re at, but I spent the majority of the conversation on focus areas on what we have to do today to get us better than we were yesterday. I think all that other stuff, the championships and all that, takes care of itself if you do that.”

The Alabama Crimson Tide won against the Aggies in an impressive 100-75 matchup.

